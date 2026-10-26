Relebohile Mofokeng reveals R200,000 PSL title bet with Orlando Pirates chairman Dr Irvin Khoza - 'He was speechless'

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The youngster has opened up about a high-stakes agreement with Buccaneers chairman Dr Irvin Khoza that saw the youngster secure a life-changing reward. The South African sensation revealed that his decision to stay at the club for one final season was tied to a bold wager regarding the club's league title ambitions.

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A high-stakes gamble

In the high-pressure world of professional football, few stories capture the unique bond between a player and a club chairman like the one recently shared by Relebohile Mofokeng. During the season two finale of the Giants documentary, the former Orlando Pirates star detailed a private meeting with Dr Irvin Khoza that occurred before the start of their historic treble-winning campaign. With several lucrative offers from overseas clubs sitting on the chairman's desk, Mofokeng was faced with a massive career decision that would eventually lead to an audacious financial wager involving hundreds of thousands of rands.

"Before pre-season started, we were in his office and he showed me the offers I had and asked me if I wanted to leave and where I want to go. Then I told him 'I'm not in a rush Mr Chair' I asked him to give me one more season," Mofokeng said. This conversation laid the groundwork for a bet that would significantly raise the stakes for the upcoming season, turning the pursuit of silverware into a personal mission for the young attacker.

The terms of the agreement were as bold as Mofokeng’s performances on the pitch. If the Buccaneers failed to secure the league championship, Mofokeng would have been liable to pay the chairman a staggering R200,000. However, the reward for success was even more substantial, reflecting the chairman's appreciation for the player's loyalty and talent. Mofokeng recalled his immediate reaction to the proposal, simply stating that "He was speechless" when the gravity of the bet and the potential rewards truly sank in during that pivotal meeting in Khoza's office.

Victory on the pitch and a promised reward

The motivation behind the wager was not solely about the money or the prize. Mofokeng explained that his relationship with Dr Khoza went far beyond the typical employer-employee dynamic found at most clubs. The chairman had served as a mentor to the rising star, guiding him through the complexities of professional life and personal development. "He did so much for me in my life and he taught me a lot about life. I think he deserved to get something back," Mofokeng added, highlighting the deep respect and gratitude he felt toward the man often referred to as the 'Iron Duke' of South African football.

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Pirates entered the season under significant pressure to end a 14-year drought in the league, a target that had eluded them despite several domestic cup successes in recent years.

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The gamble eventually paid off in spectacular fashion as Orlando Pirates successfully reclaimed the league title, sparking wild celebrations among the Ghost.

The Chairman delivers on a massive promise

The details of the bet were further clarified by Mofokeng's father, Sechaba, who witnessed the agreement and the subsequent follow-through from the Pirates hierarchy. He confirmed that the arrangement was a straight choice between a large payment and a life-changing asset. "So they made a bet, if they didn't win the league, he [Mofokeng] would give the Chairman R200 000. He said, if I win the league, the Chairman would buy him any house of his choice," Sechaba explained when discussing the audacious terms that his son had accepted.

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Following the conclusion of the season and the confirmation of the league title, all eyes were on whether the chairman would honour such an informal and extraordinary commitment. In the world of football, verbal promises are common, but one involving the purchase of a home is almost unheard of. Sechaba was quick to put any doubts to rest, confirming that Dr Khoza remained a man of his word. When asked about the status of the reward, the player's father provided a definitive update on the situation, stating clearly: "The house is there, he delivered."

This revelation adds a fascinating layer to Mofokeng's final chapter at Orlando Pirates. It serves as a testament to the chairman's unique management style and his willingness to reward players who show genuine commitment to the club's cause. As Mofokeng continues his career in Europe, he does so having secured a significant piece of property back home, all thanks to his confidence in his teammates and his own ability to deliver under the most intense pressure.