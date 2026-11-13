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Relebohile Mofokeng Bafana BafanaBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela
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Relebohile Mofokeng masterclass not enough to see Bafana Bafana over the line against Benni McCarthy's Kenya

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The 22-year-old delivered a standout performance for South Africa, scoring a crucial goal and leading the creative charge in a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Kenya. The playmaker's technical excellence and positional intelligence were the highlights of a tactical stalemate at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

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In a contest defined by tactical shifts and rapid transitions, Relebohile Mofokeng emerged as the definitive creative fulcrum for South Africa. Operating in the half-spaces between Kenya’s defensive and midfield lines, the young playmaker provided the cerebral spark that Bafana Bafana needed to break down a resilient Harambee Stars setup. His ability to manipulate the tempo of the game allowed South Africa to maintain 62% possession and constantly threaten the final third.

Mofokeng’s performance was not merely about aesthetic quality; it was about decisive impact. His goal in the 77th minute appeared to have secured a vital victory for the hosts, showcasing his composure in high-pressure environments. Throughout his 90 minutes on the pitch, he acted as the primary link man, facilitating South Africa's ball progression and ensuring that their superior touch count in the opposition box translated into genuine scoring opportunities.

Key contributions

The most significant moment of Mofokeng's evening arrived in the 77th minute. With the match poised at 1-1, he found the space to execute a clinical finish, giving South Africa a 2-1 lead and momentarily shifting the qualification momentum in their favour. His role in the opening goal was also noteworthy, as his constant pressure in the final third contributed to the chaos that led to Amos Wanjala turning the ball into his own net in the 9th minute.

Beyond his goal-scoring heroics, Mofokeng was instrumental in South Africa's ability to create five big chances during the match. His vision and weight of pass were superior to any other player on the pitch, consistently finding teammates like Oswin Appollis and Iqraam Rayners in dangerous areas. His defensive discipline in the pressing phase further underlined a complete performance, helping to stifle Kenya's attempts to build from the back for large periods of the game.

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By the numbers

The statistics validate Mofokeng's influence, as he finished the match with a team-high FotMob rating of 8.3. He was central to a South African passing machine that completed 421 accurate passes at an 84% success rate, significantly outperforming Kenya's 232 passes. His goal was one of five shots on target for the home side, a tally that reflected their dominance in possession and territorial control.

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Conclusion

Mofokeng’s display was a masterclass in modern attacking midfield play. While the final scoreline of 2-2 settled by Ryan Ogam's late equaliser—denied South Africa all three points, Mofokeng’s individual contribution remained the gold standard for the match. He combined technical flair with a ruthless edge, proving himself to be the most dangerous asset in Pitso Mosimane's tactical arsenal.

In a qualification group where every goal and point matters, Mofokeng showed he has the temperament to lead from the front. His ability to produce a match-leading rating of 8.3 in such a competitive fixture marks him as a player of immense future potential. This was a performance that combined intelligence, efficiency, and flair, rightfully earning him the Man of the Match accolades.

Written bySinolwetu Tompela

Assistant Editor

Biography:

I studied Journalism and Media Studies at Damelin and have always known I was a storyteller. I started as a sports presenter at Kumkani FM before moving into digital media, writing for Front Runner and later managing social media for GritSports, contributing content creation for Netball South Africa - I combine a love of sports with the power of digital storytelling to bring stories to life.

My Football Story:

While I never played football, I’ve managed to find my place on the pitch through words—capturing the highs, lows, and drama of the game.

Favourite Football Memory:

Watching my first Soweto derby in 2014 live - coming from East London, I had never felt an atmosphere like that. That day, I knew I wanted to be part of this world for as long as I could.

Areas of Expertise:

South African football (Premier Soccer League, Hollywoodbets Super League)

Social Media (Sports content creation)

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