Share Follow GOAL on Google

The 22-year-old has put in back-to-back world class performances for Pitso Mosimane and is showing his pedigree on the international stage. With his growing profile in Europe and his abilities shining through in Africa, it is starting to look like Bafana have the kind of player that could elevate the nation into the elite echelons of world football.

Advertisement

In a contest that required a spark of individual brilliance to break through Kenya's resilient defensive structure, Relebohile Mofokeng emerged as the definitive architect of South Africa's success. The young attacker demonstrated a level of composure and technical efficiency that elevated Bafana Bafana's offensive output, particularly during the high-stakes sequences of the second half. His ability to find pockets of space between the lines allowed him to punish a Kenyan side that had previously looked comfortable in their 3-4-1-2 formation.

Mofokeng's performance was not merely about the goals; it was about the timing and clinical nature of his interventions. By drifting inward from his nominal wide-left position, he disrupted the Harambee Stars' marking schemes, creating the numerical advantages necessary to unlock the game. In a match where South Africa lacked the majority of possession, Mofokeng provided the directness and efficiency required to turn limited opportunities into a winning margin, earning a remarkable match rating of 9.3.

Key contributions

Mofokeng's primary contribution was his brace, which effectively sealed the points for the visitors. His first goal in the 68th minute broke the deadlock, rewarding Pitso Mosimane's tactical adjustments just after the hour mark. While Kenya attempted to respond, Mofokeng remained a constant outlet on the counter-attack, eventually doubling his tally in the 86th minute. This second strike proved indispensable, as it provided the necessary cushion before Mohammed Bajaber's late goal for Kenya threatened a comeback.

By the numbers

The statistical data supports Mofokeng's status as the game's standout performer. With two goals from a match-high eight shots on target for South Africa, his conversion rate was the catalyst for the victory. He contributed significantly to Bafana Bafana's 28 touches in the opposition box, far outstripping the Kenyan total of 15. Furthermore, his involvement in the 10 successful dribbles completed by South Africa highlighted his role as the team's primary ball carrier and creative force in transition.

Advertisement Advertisement

Conclusion

What distinguished Mofokeng in this encounter was his capacity to maintain technical standards under physical pressure. While Kenya dominated the ball with 57% possession, Mofokeng ensured that South Africa were the more dangerous side whenever they entered the final third. His efficiency in front of goal was the ultimate differentiator, punishing defensive lapses with clinical precision that few others on the pitch could replicate.

Next matches KOR First Division A 10:00 GIL

Ultimately, this was a performance of maturity beyond his years. In a hostile away environment at the Nyayo National Stadium, Mofokeng's two-goal haul catapulted South Africa to the top of Group D with 10 points. By delivering the decisive blows in a game of fine margins, he solidified his reputation as one of the continent's most exciting young talents and the undisputed man of the match.