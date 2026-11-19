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The Bafana Bafana starlet has seen his stock rise exponentially following a series of match-winning performances on the international stage. The 22-year-old’s recent heroics in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers have now sparked a debate regarding his place among South African football’s greatest-ever playmakers.

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A New King of South African Football?

The rise of Relebohile Mofokeng has reached a fever pitch following his decisive contribution to South Africa's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign. The Royale Union Saint-Gilloise attacker was the standout performer during the recent international break, netting a vital brace to secure a 2-1 victory over Kenya on Tuesday. This followed another goal against the same opposition last Friday, cementing his status as Bafana Bafana's primary goal threat.

Such is the impact of the former Orlando Pirates man that prominent player-agent and scout Paul Mujuni has made a staggering comparison. Mujuni believes that Mofokeng has already eclipsed the legendary trio of Doctor Khumalo, John "Shoes" Moshoeu, and Teko Modise.

“That boy is a star, the president of Ama-2k,” raves Mujuni, in conversation with KickOff. “For me, I think he is ready for the big leagues in Europe – Premier League, La Liga, etc. He just needs to work on his physicality; that's all. He has a special talent. Lamine Yamal is almost the same size but is physically strong. So, Mofokeng should work on that.”

Surpassing the Legends of 1996

While the South African public remains protective of the legacies left by Khumalo and Moshoeu, Mujuni argues that Mofokeng's technical ceiling is higher than anything seen before in the PSL. The scout pointed to the youngster’s clinical finishing and elite decision-making during the high-stakes qualifiers in Nairobi as evidence of a player who is operating beyond his years.

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“The boy is very quick; look at both goals he scored against Kenya, especially the first one. That is genius: quick decision-making, very good dribbler... What else do you want from him?” Mujuni continued. His analysis suggests that while the greats of the past had vision and flair, Mofokeng combines those traditional South African traits with a modern efficiency that is better suited for the demands of elite European competitions.

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“We have seen very good attacking players in South Africa like Teko, Doctor, Shoes, but Mofokeng is something else. Of course, he is far better than them, and his peak is yet to come. He will be at another level when he hits his peak,” Mujuni added.

Destined for the Premier League

Mofokeng’s versatility has also been highlighted as a key reason why he may eventually land a move to one of the world's biggest leagues. Unlike specialists of the past who often occupied a fixed role, Mofokeng has demonstrated an ability to influence matches from the left flank, the right wing, or through the center as a creative hub.

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“This boy will attack on the left, centre and on the right. Attack, attack, attack. I can't wait to watch him in the English Premier League,” Mujuni concluded during his interview. The sentiment reflects a growing belief that the Belgian top flight is merely a stepping stone for the South African sensation.

For now, the focus returns to club football as Mofokeng rejoins his teammates at Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. The Belgian side is set to face Kortrijk this Sunday, providing the young star with another opportunity to prove that he is indeed ready for the highest level. Should he maintain his scoring form, the comparisons to Bafana Bafana's iconic legends will only continue to grow louder among fans and pundits alike across the continent.