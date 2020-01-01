Rejuvenated Vilakazi hitting form at right time for Mamelodi Sundowns

Goal explains why the 30-year-old forward has a big role to play as Masandawana target more silverware this season

Premier Soccer League ( ) champions ' failure to beef up their striking department has left Pitso Mosimane with fewer options.

The Tshwane giants were in the market for a reliable striker during the recent January transfer window following the departures of Tokelo Rantie and Emiliano Tade.

Mosimane, who missed out on his target Knowledge Musona as he joined 's KAS Eupen, has Sibusiso Vilakazi, injury-prone Mauricio Affonso, out of form duo of Jose Ali Meza and Lebohang Maboe at his disposal.

Sundowns' failure to bring in a striker last month seems to have given Vilakazi a new lease of life as he has stepped up his performances for the team in recent weeks.

The international struggled for form in the first round netting just two goals in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), but Mosimane never lost his faith in him.

Nicknamed Vila, Vilakazi is now repaying the former Bafana Bafana coach's faith in him having netted three goals which led to victories in 2020.

This includes Saturday's 1-0 victory over Tshwane rivals SuperSport United in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 match as he delivered an impressive display as the main striker.

The 2013/14 PSL Footballer of the Year is slowly hitting good form at the right time for Masandawana, who are entering a crucial period in their campaign.

The Chloorkop-based side's hopes of winning a quadruple are still alive as they look to clinch the PSL title, Caf trophy and Nedbank Cup having already lifted the Telkom Knockout Cup.

However, Vilakazi will have to be consistent if he is to carry Sundowns during the team's hectic schedule as they juggle three major competitions in the next few months.

The former captain needs to work on his decision making inside the box as he tends to make too many touches when he needs one to score a goal.

While his aerial ability also needs to improve as he often finds himself in good goalscoring positions in which he is required to use his head to score and he fails to find the back of the net.

On the other hand, Vila remains one of the best attackers in the country when it comes to making well-timed runs into the opposition box and he is also a good finisher in front of goal.

Once Vilakazi finds some consistency in his game he will be difficult to stop and his improving form could be key to Sundowns achieving their targets for this season.

