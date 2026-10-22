Thomas Reis had plenty to say after Trabzonspor's valuable 2-0 win over Scotland's Hearts in the second round of the UEFA Europa Conference League. The manager revealed the situation of trio Benjamin Bouchouari, Batista Mendy and Folcarelli, and set out the team's target in the continental competition.

The Turkish giants earned a deserved victory on home soil, but Reis stressed the start was far from ideal. Speaking to the press after the match, he said: "I congratulate the team and thank them. We faced some difficulties in the first 15-20 minutes, after that we managed to impose our style of play."

"It was a deserved win," he added. "We are talking here about a new midfield, it was not easy, but we succeeded in getting into the mood of the match. Tim started for the first time, and we completely controlled the course of the second half."

Bouchouari and Mendy had both been missing from the Turkish Super Lig for weeks, and Reis made clear a direct return is a complicated business. "This situation is not easy for Benjamin and the rest of the players, we saw that in the Finland match as well," he said. "Playing in the starting line-up after weeks of absence is not an easy matter."

The German coach added: "Mendy played a week ago, they are feeling better now, but it is not easy for them to start straight away, they are giving their utmost."

Folcarelli's return after a long injury layoff clearly delighted him. "I am very happy for Folcarelli, he was absent for a long time and today he was given the chance to start, we will see what decisions will be taken regarding all the players in the future," Reis said.

How does he keep the squad together amid fierce competition for starting spots? Reis was emphatic: "We train daily, we have rules and a strong team on and off the pitch, it is not easy, everyone wants to play and there are those who feel upset when they are on the bench, but I believe we are united and looking ahead."

He signed off by spelling out Trabzonspor's ambition in the Conference League. "Our European start was successful, we have to stay humble and keep working hard, that is our goal. An important league match awaits us, and after that we will focus on the next match, we always look to the next match."



