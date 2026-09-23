Former AC Milan man Tijani Reijnders did not hold back. The midfielder, now in Saudi Arabia with Al Qadsiah, told Dutch channel SBS6 why he chose to leave Manchester City: "Once my career is over, I no longer want to need to work." The Netherlands international joined City from AC Milan in the summer of 2025 before signing for the Saudi League club.





€20 million a year - In the interview, the former AC Milan player laid out his thinking in blunt terms: "Money played an important role: after my career I no longer want to work. I would not have had to even after City, but now I can also help the next generations of my family. There is no need to lie. I think most people had already imagined it. If my grandchildren can live off what I earn, why shouldn't I do it?" The Dutchman signed a five-year deal worth €20 million a year.





"I do not rule out a return" - At 28, he has not shut the door on a return to Europe, though he stood by his decision: "Everyone can take the morally superior position and say: "I would never do it", but I am almost certain that most people would accept it".









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