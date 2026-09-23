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Reijnders: "Me in Saudi Arabia? After my career I don’t want to work again. And I’ll secure my grandchildren’s future"

T. Reijnders

The words of the Dutch international and former AC Milan player, who moved from City to Al Qadsiah during the summer, where he earns €20 million a year.

Former AC Milan man Tijani Reijnders did not hold back. The midfielder, now in Saudi Arabia with Al Qadsiah, told Dutch channel SBS6 why he chose to leave Manchester City: "Once my career is over, I no longer want to need to work." The Netherlands international joined City from AC Milan in the summer of 2025 before signing for the Saudi League club.


€20 million a year - In the interview, the former AC Milan player laid out his thinking in blunt terms: "Money played an important role: after my career I no longer want to work. I would not have had to even after City, but now I can also help the next generations of my family. There is no need to lie. I think most people had already imagined it. If my grandchildren can live off what I earn, why shouldn't I do it?" The Dutchman signed a five-year deal worth €20 million a year.


"I do not rule out a return" - At 28, he has not shut the door on a return to Europe, though he stood by his decision: "Everyone can take the morally superior position and say: "I would never do it", but I am almost certain that most people would accept it".



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