Regragui: How can Morocco win the World Cup by saying we can't do it?

Walid Regragui insists Morocco have nothing to lose as they prepare to play Spain on Tuesday in the World Cup's Round of 16 assignment.

Morocco are not World Cup favourites

They are the only African team remaining

Regragui underlines importance of ambition

WHAT HAPPENED: Morocco had defeated Canada 2-1 in their final Group F game to finish top of their pool while Spain lost 2-1 against Japan in Group E to finish behind the East Asian nation.

The Atlas Lions are the only African team remaining in the competition after Senegal fell 3-0 in their Round of 16 game against England. Cameroon, Tunisia and Ghana had fallen in the group stage.

The North African side are not among the favourites to win the World Cup, let alone going past a fancied Spain team, however, Regragui says they can dare to dream of achieving the seemingly impossible.

WHAT HE SAID: "We can go down in history. It’s worth giving the maximum and having no regrets. It’s the most important match in our history but we also have to play down this match, so as not to miss it," Regragui said as quoted by Morocco News.

"You have to understand: I did not say that we were going to win the World Cup even if it is our wish. But you have to dare to dream. If we tell ourselves we can’t, then how can we achieve our dreams? You have to have that ambition.”

The tactician further hinted they have an obligation to fulfil.

"To be the last African country? We have nothing to lose. We will fight with a warrior attitude. We will raise our flag for our country, the Africans, and the Arabs. I hope we will have their support [on Tuesday]."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The last time Morocco played Spain was in the 2018 World Cup held in Russia when the two teams were pooled together in the group stage and played to a 2-2 draw.

Morocco are unbeaten in their last four matches at the World Cup, winning two and drawing as many. The only African team to go five consecutive World Cup games without defeat are Cameroon who won two and drew three between 1982 and 1990.

WHAT NEXT: The Atlas Lions will hope to get a positive outcome against Spain on Tuesday.