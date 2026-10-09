Regarding the disciplinary sanction: the Portuguese Federation surprises Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese Football Federation has yet to hand down the disciplinary sanction many expected against national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo, with the latest statement from the disciplinary council making no mention of the Al-Nassr star.

In a statement issued last Friday covering various sanctions in non-professional competitions, the council confirmed it had not dealt with Ronaldo's case. His potential punishment remains pending, with no official word on the matter.

Portuguese newspaper "Record" reports that Ronaldo's admission of the error could halve any eventual sanction under the current regulations. That means a suspension potentially reaching six months could be cut to three, while the minimum would fall from one month to 15 days.

Ronaldo's disciplinary fate still hangs in the balance. No fresh announcement accompanied the latest statement, and the picture will only become clearer once an official ruling lands.