Refiloe Jane: No more fooling around for Banyana Banyana

Banyana Banyana are set for their maiden outing in France 2019, with the forward assuring that they will not disappoint

forward Refiloe Jane is optimistic that they can get a string of positive results at the 2019 Women's World Cup scheduled to start on June 7.

This is coming on the heels of Banyana Banyana's failure to record a win in all nine friendlies played in 2019, including Sunday's 7-2 friendly loss to Norway.

The Africa Cup runners up will be debutants in the quadrennial championship and are in a difficult group with , and .

“The game we played against Norway wasn’t a true reflection of where we are as a team," Jane told Safa.net.

"There were so many things that happened before the game that might have switched us off a little bit.

“In the World Cup, it’s a do or die in each and every game and we just want to make sure that we make our people back home proud.

“We have arrived and the goosebumps are kicking in, the reality is kicking in, we know that we have been doing the countdown and now it’s about time and no more time to be fooling around, we need to be focused.

“Looking at the players towards the kick-off, it is getting a bit tense, as I said reality is kicking in. We are about to write our exam and we have been preparing all these months."

Desiree Ellis' ladies will launch their Women's World Cup campaign against Spain in Le Harve on June 8. They will later take on on June 12 before facing Germany in Group B.