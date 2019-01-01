Reeve Frosler looks to make his mark at Kaizer Chiefs next season

The Amakhosi full-back is adamant that he and his teammates will come back stronger next season

Expectations are extremely high as prepare for the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season and Amakhosi defender Reeve Frosler too has a point to prove.

Chiefs suffered yet another abysmal season, missing out on the op eight, and failing to win any silverware. This led to fans demanding changes, and the technical team have already obliged, releasing several players and making their intentions known by bringing on board Zambian hitman Lazarous Kambole.

However, for Frosler, the new season will bring with it hope, especially as he is yet to cement a permanent spot in the squad after completing his move from at the beginning of the year.

“Next season is my season, I’ve just got to keep working hard and make my mark at the club. It was very difficult training with the Castle team when I was clubless for months,” Frosler told IOL.

“We are building and we are working towards the future. The season has just ended and the focus is on next season. We want to improve as a team.

“We are the players, at the end of the day, we have to do what we have to do on the field and the rewards will come. That’s all that matters for us."

Article continues below

Frosler may be seen as one of South African football’s brightest prospects and he is taking his own personal setbacks in his stride.

“We will definitely work towards something next season. All I wanted was to play football after spending six months without a club. I now have a chance to play again and that’s what I will do,” Frosler explained.

“The family support is what helped me. Mom and dad were very supportive to me. My girlfriend also supported me."