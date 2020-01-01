Reducing teams will kill UPL quality - Mamelodi Sundowns star Onyango

The custodian is not for the idea of the federation to decrease the number of clubs in the top tier

goalkeeper Denis Onyango has opposed a proposal by Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) to reduce the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) teams to 12 from the current 16.

The federation believes by reducing the number of teams in top-flight football, the quality will increase and football in the country will hit greater heights.

However, the custodian is not supporting the idea as he believes it will lock out other players.

More teams

"First, I think Fufa should have consulted the clubs in the first place which they did not," Onyango is quoted by Kawowo Sports.

"As an individual, I do not buy the idea of reduction of teams since many players will be denied an opportunity to play in the top division.

"When you look at most of the strong leagues in the world, they have more teams in the top division and actually, I would advocate for more teams than reduction."

The 34-year-old believes if the teams are reduced, the level of competition will be affected as well.

"Few teams in the league imply few stadiums which may affect development and also kill competition since you target a few wins," Onyango concluded.