Red-hot Peprah reveals secret behind scoring form at Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates marksman Kwame Peprah has explained that the encouragement and support from his teammates have been a factor in his scoring form.



The Ghana under-23 international grabbed his second brace in the PSL within four days as the Buccaneers claimed a 2-1 victory over AmaZulu FC at Orlando Stadium on Thursday night.



Peprah came into the clash oozing with confidence having scored his first two goals for the Soweto giants in their 2-1 win over Marumo Gallants at the same venue on Monday.



The 21-year-old lauded the Bucs coaching staff and players after he took his tally to four goals in 14 league matches for the Houghton-based giants this season.



“We thank the almighty God for giving us this victory," Peprah told SuperSport TV after the match.



"I would say this win was by the motivation and the thoughts of our leaders especially the coaches and the skippers who told us to never give up."



Peprah struggled to find the back of the net after joining the Buccaneers from Ghanaian side King Faisal in July this year - failing to score in his first 12 matches for the team.



The bulky player stated that he is finally able to score goals for the four-time PSL champions as his understanding of his teammates is getting better.



“We worked together and we have this victory so we gave the almighty God all the thanks," he said.



“Yes, I’m sure. Little by little I’m getting there because it’s now easy when you have the encouragement and the support from your teammates or your playing body you can do what you want to do."



“So, I also give thanks today to the whole body, the playing body for giving me this opportunity."



Peprah danced after scoring Pirates' second goal against AmaZulu and he acknowledged the teammate who taught him the dance.



“This dance is from one of my teammates Linda Mntambo. He taught me this celebration so big ups Linda [laughs] for this celebration," he concluded.



Peprah and his Bucs teammates will take on Lamontville Golden Arrows on February 16 as the PSL action resumes after a mid-season break.