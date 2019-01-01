Red-hot Ishak Belfodil continues scoring run with hat-trick in Hoffenheim win

The Algeria international scored three goals in the second half as the Julian Nagelsmann's side boosted their chances of playing in Europe next season

Ishak Belfodil scored a hat-trick in 's 4-0 win over in Sunday's German encounter.

Belfodil's treble makes him the highest scoring African player in the German top-flight this season with 13 goals in 22 games.

After Andrej Kramaric's sixth-minute opener, the Algerian talisman started his goal rain in the 61st minute and later added his second in the 74th minute.

Eight minutes later, the 27-year-old capped the triumph at the WWK Arena as Die Kraichgauer extended their unbeaten streak to four games.

The result boosted Hoffenheim's chances of qualifying for next season's European competitions as they are a point adrift of fifth-placed with 44 points from 28 games.

They host at the Wirsol Rhein-Neckar-Arena for their Bundesliga fixture on April 14.