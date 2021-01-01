Red-hot Iheanacho continues scoring form as Leicester City decimate Ajayi’s West Bromwich Albion

The 24-year-old was again on the scoresheet as the Foxes handed a heavy defeat to the Baggies at King Power Stadium

Kelechi Iheanacho found the back of the net while Semi Ajayi featured as Leicester City secured a 3-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion in Thursday’s Premier League game.

Iheanacho has been delivering terrific performances for the Foxes this season and against the Baggies he again shone, increasing his tally in the encounter.

The centre-forward was handed a starting role, paring Jamie Vardy in Leicester's attack and continued his fine understanding with the England international.

His compatriot Ajayi was a second-half substitute but could not help the Baggies from avoiding the heavy defeat which further dealt a big blow to their chances of maintaining their Premier League status at the end of the season.

Iheanacho hit the ground running in the encounter and came close to opening the scoring as early as the third minute when he dribbled past his markers before unleashing a ferocious shot towards goal but goalkeeper Sam Johnstone managed to parry the effort.

The Foxes eventually broke West Brom’s tough defense in the 23rd minute when Vardy fire home his effort after benefiting from a fine square pass from Timothy Castagne.

Three minutes later, Jonny Evans doubled Leicester City’s lead, powering a fine header into the back of the net.

Iheanacho then scored a superb effort in the 36th minute after a fine combination with Vardy to ensure the Foxes headed into the half-time break on a 3-0 lead.

After the restart, West Brom manager Sam Allardyce made a number of changes in an attempt to turn around the game to his favour, including introducing Super Eagles defender Ajayi for Callum Robinson.

The tactical changes, however, did little to alleviate the pains of the Baggies as Brendan Rodgers’ men continued their domination and could have further increased their lead in the 86th minute when Iheanacho fired a shot but was deflected off target.

West Brom however, managed not to concede more goals as the Foxes clinched their 18th league win of the season.

The victory ensured Leicester maintained their third spot on the Premier League table after gathering 59 points from 32 games.

Iheanacho featured for the duration of the game and has now bagged 16 goals and provided five assists across all competitions this season in as many appearances.

The defeat, meanwhile, further condemned West Brom to the relegation zone with 24 points from 32 matches.

Article continues below

The Nigeria stars will hope to continue their consistent performances for their respective clubs in their next outings.