Red-hot Benzema extends La Liga scoring streak in El Clasico to join Ronaldo, Bale and Van Nistelrooy in exclusive club

The French striker is in rare company as a Los Blancos player netting in at least seven straight domestic matches

Kareem Benzema became one of just four Real Madrid players to ever score in seven straight La Liga matches this century when he put away the opener in a 2-1 win over Barcelona on Saturday.

The forward joined Ruud van Nistelrooy, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale with that distinction and did so in style, directing a Lucas Vazquez centering pass beyond Marc-Andre ter Stegen with a fancy trailing leg flick.

Benzema has enjoyed one of his best seasons in recent memory, racking up 19 goals through 26 games.

The streak

The last time Benzema failed to find the back of the net in La Liga was in early February, which has given him the best scoring streak since Bale accomplished the feat in 2018.

7 - @Benzema 🇫🇷 has scored his last seven league games (nine goals) becoming the fourth @realmadriden 's player to score at least seven games in a row in this competition this century after @RvN1776 (2007), Cristiano Ronaldo (four times) & Gareth Bale (2018). Feeling #ElClásico pic.twitter.com/nt7x4jPARB — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 10, 2021

His output has come with the following performances:

One goal vs Getafe (February 9)

One goal vs Valencia (February 14)

One goal vs Atletico Madrid (March 7)

Two goals vs Elche (March 13)

Two goals vs Celta Vigo (March 20)

One goal vs Eibar (April 3)

One goal vs Barcelona (April 10)

Bigger picture

Real Madrid have been crushed by injuries in the second half of the season, and Benzema has needed to step up in order for Zinedine Zidane's side to remain in La Liga title contention.

By defeating Barcelona on Saturday, the team is level on points with Atletico Madrid at the top of the table with one more match played.

