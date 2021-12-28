Red-carded Salisu joins Zaha and Robertson in Southampton’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu became the third straight opposition player to be red-carded in the Premier League against Tottenham Hotspur following his sending off in the clubs’ 1-1 draw on Tuesday.



The centre-back picked up his marching orders for a second bookable offence and conceded a penalty as Harry Kane scored to level James Ward-Prowse’s opener in the matchday 20 fixture at St. Mary’s Stadium.



It was the first sending-off of the Ghanaian’s career.



The point leaves The Saints thirteenth on the league table while Antonio Conte’s side sitting further up in sixth position.



Southampton have registered their sixth home draw of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign, as many as they had drawn at St Mary’s in 2019-20 (3) and 2020-21 (3) combined.



Again, The Saints continue their poor form in their final games of the calendar year in over a decade as they haven’t won in this period in the last 11 years.



In Salisu’s 15th league appearance for Southampton on Tuesday, it was the hosts who took the lead when Ward-Prowse slammed a loose ball into the net in the 25th minute.



Two minutes later, Salisu picked up his first yellow card for an accumulation of offences, before receiving a second yellow in the 39th minute for bringing down Son Heung-Min in the box, a decision which also resulted in an awarded penalty for the visitors.



Kane stepped up and converted the kick with aplomb to bring his side level, making him directly involved in 17 goals in 12 Premier League starts against Southampton.



The England captain has also had a direct hand in more away goals at St. Mary's than any other venue in the Premier League.



Liverpool’s Andy Robertson, as well as Crystal Palace and Cote d’Ivoire attacker Wilfried Zaha are two players to have been sent off for the opposition in Tottenham’s previous two games.



Salisu, who has turned down an opportunity to represent Ghana at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament, is set to sit out Southampton’s next league game against Newcastle United on Sunday.