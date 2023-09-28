Red carded: Safa suspend referee Luxolo Badi for denying Kazier Chiefs penalty against Mamelodi Sundowns

Referee Luxolo Badi has been thrown with the book by the country's football governing body after he made a controversial decision.

WHAT HAPPENED: The South African Football Association (Safa) has taken action by suspending match official Luxolo Badi due to the contentious incident where he did not award Kaizer Chiefs a penalty during their MTN8 semi-final second-leg match against Mamelodi Sundowns last Saturday.

Amakhosi were eliminated from the top-eight competition following a 2-1 loss to Masandawana, resulting in a 3-2 aggregate score-line over two legs.

WHAT WAS SAID: "The referee has been put into a rehabilitation programme, which he will serve for four weeks. That now means that the technical committee will assign instructors to work with the referee over the next few weeks, both physical and technical aspects.

"Once the four weeks are completed, they will send my office a report just to highlight what it is that he has gone through, and when he will be ready to return.

"Then, a decision will be made if he returns straight to the PSL, or if he will restart again in the first division, just to give him one match to get fit again, and to obviously get back into the Premier League. The rehab will commence from Tuesday," Safa head of referees Abdul Ibrahim was quoted as saying by Kick-off.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Badi has a history of being involved in controversial decisions; back in March, he faced suspension alongside Sumukele Jali for the disallowed legitimate AmaZulu goal during their match against Royal AM.

WHAT'S NEXT: While Badi deals with his rehabilitation, Chiefs fans, however, will cry over spilled milk it has now turned out that their call for a penalty was legitimate, and had it been awarded and converted, Amakhosi could have been MTN8 finalists.