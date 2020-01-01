Red Bull Salzburg coach Marsch 'doesn't have time' to think about future amid Borussia Dortmund links

The Bundesliga heavyweights parted ways with Lucien Favre on Sunday after defeat against newly-promoted Stuttgart, sparking chatter over his successor

Red Bull Salzburg boss Jesse Marsch is unwilling to entertain thoughts of a future with , insisting he is focused only on his own side amid speculation linking him to the vacant managerial hot-seat.

The Bundesliga heavyweights parted ways with Lucien Favre on Sunday following a 5-1 humiliation against newly-promoted , leaving them six points adrift of the summit after 11 games.

It brought to an end a two-and-a-half year spell for the former Nice boss, who guided them to DFL-Supercup glory against last year, but has failed to prise the league crown away from the Bavarian outfit.

Assistant coach Edin Terzic has been handed the reins at least until the end of the 2020-21 campaign, with Dortmund still in knockout contention and a whisker away from the domestic top four.

Speculation, however, has already turned to potential full-time candidates to take the helm next year, with former boss Marsch and coach Marco Rose two early frontrunners.

Marsch however - who led Salzburg to a domestic double in his first season in charge last term - is not open to idle consideration, and states that the Austrian outfit remain his number-one priority.

"We already talked about this topic last year," the Wisconsin-born coach told Sky Sports, referring to previous links. "Then maybe again in the summer. Now my work is here in Salzburg.

"I don't have time to think about what will happen to other clubs."

One potential mark against Marsch may be back-to-back third-place finishes in the Champions League group stages, having failed to reach the knockout rounds once more this term.

Conversely, Rose - who is contracted at Gladbach until 2022 - sealed progression to the last-16 in Group B this week, setting up a tie with next February.

Dortmund themselves meanwhile have been handed a tie with after topping Group F, while Salzburg will face off with in the round of 32.

The former will look to get back to winning ways in the on Tuesday against mid-table , while the latter face Rapid Wien in an Austrian Cup clash.