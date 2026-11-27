Share Follow GOAL on Google

Behind the calm surrounding the future of one of world football's biggest stars, signs are mounting of a possible major shift in the transfer market. Erling Haaland is going through a difficult spell at Manchester City, amid the team's slump in results and the uncertainty over the club's legal fate. That has reopened speculation about his departure, with Real Madrid and Barcelona watching developments closely.

Advertisement

French outlet Foot Mercato, citing English and Spanish reports, says the Norwegian striker's future has become a growing talking point. A dip in his morale in recent weeks has raised concerns over whether he'll stay at Manchester City, and the outlet added that potential sanctions against the club over financial breaches could play a decisive role in deciding where he goes next.

It all goes back to January 2025, when Manchester City announced Haaland had extended his contract until 2034. At the time, the deal looked like a long-term commitment from both sides. The picture has changed sharply since. City still face the fallout from their financial case with the Premier League, and possible sanctions could go as far as relegation to the lower divisions. Results on the pitch have dipped too, with just one win in their last seven matches, and that has taken a toll on the Norwegian's performances and state of mind.

Criticism of Haaland grew after his display against Fulham, and his frustration was obvious after City's draw with Napoli in the Champions League. That prompted former Liverpool star and pundit Jamie Carragher to warn about the impact the turmoil around the club could have on the player.

Writing in The Daily Telegraph, Carragher said Haaland hasn't looked himself in recent weeks. He argued that what's happening behind the scenes could be affecting his form and his future more than some imagine.

Advertisement Advertisement

Carragher warned that the Premier League could suffer a major loss if Haaland were forced to leave. The Norwegian is one of the competition's biggest global stars, he stressed, especially with Harry Kane, Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah gone and Jude Bellingham never having played in the Premier League. Haaland, he pointed out, is one of the last attacking stars who can consistently deliver exceptional goalscoring numbers. A prolonged crisis could rob the league of one of its most important faces, commercially and on the pitch.

Related Topics

Haaland, for his part, has shown no willingness to carry the can for the financial breaches City are accused of. He has previously voiced irritation at questions about the case, pointing out that he wasn't at the club during the years the charges cover.

Even so, his fate remains largely tied to the independent commission's decision and any sanctions handed to the club. That has fuelled talk of a move to Spain, especially after former Manchester United star Gary Neville said on The Overlap podcast that he believes Haaland will join Real Madrid within 18 months at most, and possibly before the end of this season. Neville predicted Vinicius Junior would leave and Kylian Mbappe would shift to the left wing, with the Norwegian leading the line for Los Blancos.

Advertisement

Real Madrid aren't the only Spanish option, though. Spanish newspaper El Nacional reported that Barcelona are Haaland's preferred destination and that he has already expressed his desire to join the Catalan club at the end of the current season. That could set up a thrilling race between Spain's two giants for his signature. Manchester City, meanwhile, remain committed to his contract, which runs until 2034. The awaited sanctions and the player's final decision will be the biggest factors in settling one of Europe's most eye-catching potential transfers in the months ahead.