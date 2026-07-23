Al-Nassr have been handed a fresh boost at their overseas camp in Lisbon, with a Saudi international edging closer to linking up with the squad.

The Portuguese capital has hosted the second phase of Al-Nassr's pre-season since 19 July, and the camp runs until the squad depart on 5 August.

According to Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiyah", full-back Nawaf Boushal has recovered from the injury he picked up while playing for Saudi Arabia at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Boushal tore a ligament in the joint during the goalless draw with Cape Verde in the third round of the group stage. He then went through a rehabilitation programme, even though the international players had been granted a holiday.

The newspaper added that the full-back will join Al-Nassr's camp in Portugal on Saturday, alongside his fellow Saudi internationals Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Abdulelah Al-Amri and Abdullah Al-Khaibari.

As soon as he lands in Lisbon, Boushal will undergo a medical to confirm his fitness and readiness to train and feature in friendly and official matches.

Al-Nassr face Spain's Mérida in a friendly on 28 July, then Portugal's Estrela Amadora on 1 August, before rounding off the camp against Spain's Almería on the 4th of the same month.

Their overseas camp had begun with a shock. Al-Nassr slipped to a 2-1 defeat by the reserve side of Portuguese club Benfica, in a game featuring several non-first-choice players.