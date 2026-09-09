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FBL-KSA-NASSR-ABHAAFP

Translated by

Record top scorer: Abha the latest to join Cristiano Ronaldo's club

C. Ronaldo
Al Nassr FC vs Abha
Al Nassr FC
Abha
Saudi Pro League
Portugal
Saudi Arabia

The Portuguese star continued to shine in the Roshn League.

Abha are the newest name on an exclusive list belonging to Cristiano Ronaldo, the Al-Nassr captain, in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Nassr hosted Abha on Wednesday at Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the sixth round of Roshn League fixtures.

Ronaldo broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute. He rose to head home a corner delivered by Brazilian Angelo, turning the cross into the net.

That strike, his fifth against Abha, made the Portuguese the all-time top scorer in meetings between the two sides in the Saudi Roshn League, according to Opta.

Saudi Pro League
Al Khaleej crest
Al Khaleej
ALK
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Saudi Pro League
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR
Abha crest
Abha
ABH

He edged past two names who had each scored four goals in fixtures between the clubs: former Al-Nassr star Anderson Talisca and former Abha man Carlos Strandberg.

Since arriving at Al-Nassr in January 2023, after terminating his contract with former club Manchester United, Ronaldo has become the all-time top scorer in many matches across the Saudi Roshn League.

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