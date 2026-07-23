Recently sacked Eredivisie coach set to become Mark van Bommel’s assistant with Belgium

Mark van Bommel is on the verge of becoming the new Belgium head coach, but a backroom staff will also have to be appointed around him. According to Het Nieuwsblad, Maarten Martens is set to become one of his assistants.

Martens, 42, has been out of work since AZ sacked him in January after a run of disappointing results. That spell now looks set to end if he joins Van Bommel's staff.

Despite being a head coach in his own right, and still in the frame for Anderlecht earlier this year, Martens now looks set to continue his career as an assistant with the Belgium national team. Het Nieuwsblad also expects the staff to be made up mainly of Dutchmen.

During his playing days, Martens won nine caps for the Red Devils, though the last of them came in 2010. He therefore narrowly missed out on being part of Belgium's 'Golden Generation'.

An official announcement on Van Bommel's appointment now appears likely in the coming days. The 49-year-old has a contract until 2028 waiting for him, with Belgium aiming to make a big impression at the European Championship.

Meanwhile, his son Ruben van Bommel has already suggested he no longer expects any problems. “When will this be broadcast?” he said with a laugh to the ESPN camera. “If all goes well, it will get done. And if not, you'll have to cut this bit out.”

For now, Martens looks set to become the first assistant. Nothing is yet known about the other names.