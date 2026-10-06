Cristiano Ronaldo, captain of the Portugal national team, has revealed the truth about his retirement from international football, following the crisis surrounding his departure from the national team's camp in protest at comments made by his coach Jorge Jesus.

The forward had walked out of Portugal's camp before the Denmark match in the third round of the UEFA Nations League group stage, with strong reports suggesting he intended to retire from the international game.

But the Don hit back in comments published by the Portuguese press on Tuesday, insisting he wants to carry on playing for Portugal.

The 41-year-old told Portuguese newspaper "A Bola": "I have heard a lot about farewell matches, about my need for a farewell that befits me, and about the federation's desire to grant me this opportunity".

"I learned in life, often when I was hungry and had nothing to eat, that no one gives anything to anyone," he added. "I can promise all my followers, especially the Portuguese, that we will play one or more farewell matches, and there will be a time for that".

The Al-Nassr star continued: "But when I think of the national team, what really comes to my mind is competition. That is what I thought about on the day I received the news of my father's death. I was with the national team, and I decided to stay until the end of the match the following day. I did for my country what I would not have done for any club".

He went on: "So, if I am in good physical condition, playing with my team, hoping to score goals, and after serving the suspension that will be imposed on me (by the Portuguese federation for leaving the camp), I will be available, as I always have been until now, to compete and win with our national team".