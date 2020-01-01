Rebecca Elloh: Cote d'Ivoire striker joins compatriot Ida Guehai at Logrono

The Spanish side has announced the latest addition to their squad after the capture of the former Barcelona FA woman

Rebecca Elloh has become the second African to move to Logrono this summer after signing a two-year deal with the Spanish outfit.

Logrono announced the signing of the 25-year-old from Cypriot club Pyrgos Limassol FC on Thursday, with the forward becoming their eighth signing during the ongoing transfer window.

The Cote d'Ivoire international enjoyed stints at Onze Sœurs de Gagnoa in Cote d'Ivoire before moving to Swiss club Chênois Geneve, where she left for Lithuania side Gintra Universitetas in 2015.

In 2018, she teamed up with FA in Cyprus before joining Limassol a year later, featuring regularly in the Uefa Women's for her last three outfits.

At international level, Elloh has been a regular feature for Cote d'Ivoire as she featured at the country's maiden Women's World Cup campaign in Canada in 2015, with two goals in 18 appearances.

Her signing is coming days after the arrival of 's Nothando Vilakazi to earlier aquired Olga Garcia, Paloma Tajonar, Julie Tavlo, Inés Juan Altamira, Marta Cazalla, and Raquel Infante.

Following her announcement, she becomes the second Ivorian in Gerardo Leon's side, after striking compatriot Ida Guahei, who joined from Spanish top-flight rivals in 2019.

Elloh's arrival swells attacking options for Leon's team, with Jade Boho, Garcia, Guehai and Judith Luzuriaga as Leon aims to surpass a seventh-place finish and Spanish Cup semi-final feat from last term.

She also becomes the fifth African on the books of the club for the 2020-21 season campaign after compatriot Guehai, South Africa's Vilakazi, Equatorial Guinea's Boho and 's Grace Asantewaa.

Having teamed up with her fellow Ivorian Guehai, Elloh will be eager to hit the ground running at Logrono when the new season reopens in September.