Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
1. FC Heidenheim v FC Bayern München - Preseason FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Jochen Tittmar
Translated by

Really, the winner of the 2026 Ballon d'Or can only be Harry Kane

FEATURES
Opinion
L. Yamal
K. Mbappe
H. Kane

In about a month, the 2026 Ballon d'Or will be awarded. The way favourites such as Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe are currently putting themselves in position is highly embarrassing. A commentary.

Those were the days, 25 years ago. In 2001, 21-year-old Michael Owen won the Ballon d'Or, the most prestigious and significant individual award in world football. The forward had already won the UEFA Cup, the FA Cup and the English League Cup with Liverpool, scoring 24 goals along the way.

"I had absolutely no idea what it was. Back then it was not a topic in the press at all," Owen revealed last year. He said the then Reds manager told him the news over the phone. "When Gerard Houllier called me and told me I had won the Ballon d'Or, I asked: What is that, coach?"

I do not want to stubbornly claim I long for those days. I have hardly ever been able to get excited about the Ballon d'Or, but of course there is nothing wrong with its importance increasing noticeably in recent years, both among the players and in the public eye.

Lamine Yamal SpainGetty Images

Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe before the Ballon d'Or: questionable self-glorification

What I do find highly embarrassing, inappropriate and arrogant, though, is the questionable self-glorification of the potential winners among the 30 nominees. Their clubs are feeding it too, missing no chance to praise their player to the skies or even state outright that he deserves it more than the competition.

"Why shouldn't we back him?" Barcelona manager Hansi Flick asked recently in reference to his protégé Lamine Yamal, one of the favourites for victory at this year's ceremony on 26 October in London. My answer: because it has nothing to do with humility and being a role model. Because, as countless coaches around the world always stress, the truth lies on the pitch and there is no need for easily seen-through statements in order to elevate your own player above others. And because it is simply unlikeable.

Completely ridiculous that an 18-year-old Yamal, as happened recently, sits down and claims: "To be honest, I think I deserve this award this year - because of what I have won." Completely arrogant, the way Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe describes himself as "the chosen one" and says that "no player was better than me last season". Just imagine someone in youth team football speaking about themselves like that.

Ballon d'Or: the past ten winners

Year

Winner

2025

Ousmane Dembele

2024

Rodri

2023

Lionel Messi

2022

Karim Benzema 

2021

Lionel Messi

2020

not awarded

2019

Lionel Messi

2018

Luka Modric

2017

Cristiano Ronaldo

2016

Cristiano Ronaldo

2015

Lionel Messi

Jose MourinhoGetty Images

Campaigns before the Ballon d'Or award: Jose Mourinho exposes himself

Granted, these targeted campaigns in the run-up to the award ceremony are hardly new. In a sport where the importance of the collective is always rightly emphasised, they may have reached new levels of displayed egotism this year. But as early as 2013, for example, Real assembled a group consisting of Alfredo Di Stefano, Emilio Butragueno, Carlo Ancelotti, Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos to do a huge amount of promotion for Cristiano Ronaldo in the race with Lionel Messi and Franck Ribery, and unfortunately, in my view, successfully too.

Two years ago, Los Blancos even caused a scandal when they abruptly cancelled their trip to Paris and boycotted the ceremony. It had previously leaked out that Rodri, and not Vinicius Junior, will win. Instead, they issued the following statement: "If the criteria for the award ceremony do not declare Vinicius the winner, the same criteria should declare Carvajal the winner. Since that was not the case, it is obvious that the Ballon d'Or and UEFA do not respect Real Madrid. And Real Madrid is not where it is not respected."

More recently, none other than current Real coach Jose Mourinho laid bare the whole political madness behind the Ballon d'Or and exposed himself. In 2012, the Portuguese still claimed: "How can you win the Ballon d'Or without winning titles, without winning anything significant? Don't come to me with the Club World Cup or the Super Cup - those are trifles. Tell me about the big titles." A few weeks ago he then said: "You cannot award the Ballon d'Or to a player just because he won the Champions League or the World Cup. The best player in the world are two, three or four, and we know who they are and where they are. We know who individually made history this summer."

MbappeGetty Images

Ballon d'Or: need for recognition and hubris should not be rewarded

Of course Mbappe has "arguments for winning the Ballon d'Or", as he said. Of course, for such exceptional players it may be, and perhaps even must be, an individual goal to chase this trophy. But they could never win it without their team-mates, even if some of them may be less talented than they are.

Obvious self-importance, a need for recognition and the hubris of jaded professionals and clubs, who with such behaviour also contribute to modern football moving ever further away from the grassroots, should not be rewarded.

Before the final sentence is written here, I would like to stress once again: I could not care less who wins the Ballon d'Or in 2026. The fact, however, that Harry Kane, a hot candidate for victory, allegedly made a conscious decision not to advertise on his own behalf in the run-up to the award makes me hope that precisely such behaviour is honoured.

Ballon d'Or 2026: the 30-man shortlist

Player

Nationality

Current club

Jude Bellingham

England

Real Madrid

Pau Cubarsi

Spain

FC Barcelona

Marc Cucurella

Spain

Real Madrid

Ousmane Dembele

France

Paris Saint-Germain

Luis Diaz

Colombia

Bayern Munich

Bruno Fernandes

Portugal

Manchester United

Erling Haaland

Norway

Manchester City

Gabriel Magalhaes

Brazil

FC Arsenal

Harry Kane

England

Bayern Munich

Achraf Hakimi

Morocco

Paris Saint-Germain

Lamine Yamal

Spain

FC Barcelona

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Georgia

Paris Saint-Germain

Marquinhos

Brazil

Paris Saint-Germain

Sadio Mane

Senegal

Al-Nassr

Lautaro Martinez

Argentina

Inter Milan

Kylian Mbappe

France

Real Madrid

Nuno Mendes

Portugal

Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi

Argentina

Inter Miami

Joao Neves

Portugal

Paris Saint-Germain

Michael Olise

France

Bayern Munich

Willian Pacho

Ecuador

Paris Saint-Germain

Julian Quinones

Mexico

Al-Qadsiah

Declan Rice

England

FC Arsenal

Rodri

Spain

FC Barcelona

Fabian Ruiz

Spain

Paris Saint-Germain

William Saliba

France

FC Arsenal

Ferran Torres

Spain

Paris Saint-Germain

Dayot Upamecano

France

Bayern Munich

Vinicius Junior

Brazil

Real Madrid

Vitinha

Portugal

Paris Saint-Germain

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google