Really, the winner of the 2026 Ballon d'Or can only be Harry Kane

Those were the days, 25 years ago. In 2001, 21-year-old Michael Owen won the Ballon d'Or, the most prestigious and significant individual award in world football. The forward had already won the UEFA Cup, the FA Cup and the English League Cup with Liverpool, scoring 24 goals along the way.
"I had absolutely no idea what it was. Back then it was not a topic in the press at all," Owen revealed last year. He said the then Reds manager told him the news over the phone. "When Gerard Houllier called me and told me I had won the Ballon d'Or, I asked: What is that, coach?"
I do not want to stubbornly claim I long for those days. I have hardly ever been able to get excited about the Ballon d'Or, but of course there is nothing wrong with its importance increasing noticeably in recent years, both among the players and in the public eye.Getty Images
Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe before the Ballon d'Or: questionable self-glorification
What I do find highly embarrassing, inappropriate and arrogant, though, is the questionable self-glorification of the potential winners among the 30 nominees. Their clubs are feeding it too, missing no chance to praise their player to the skies or even state outright that he deserves it more than the competition.
"Why shouldn't we back him?" Barcelona manager Hansi Flick asked recently in reference to his protégé Lamine Yamal, one of the favourites for victory at this year's ceremony on 26 October in London. My answer: because it has nothing to do with humility and being a role model. Because, as countless coaches around the world always stress, the truth lies on the pitch and there is no need for easily seen-through statements in order to elevate your own player above others. And because it is simply unlikeable.
Completely ridiculous that an 18-year-old Yamal, as happened recently, sits down and claims: "To be honest, I think I deserve this award this year - because of what I have won." Completely arrogant, the way Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe describes himself as "the chosen one" and says that "no player was better than me last season". Just imagine someone in youth team football speaking about themselves like that.
Ballon d'Or: the past ten winners
Year
Winner
2025
Ousmane Dembele
2024
Rodri
2023
Lionel Messi
2022
Karim Benzema
2021
Lionel Messi
2020
not awarded
2019
Lionel Messi
2018
Luka Modric
2017
Cristiano Ronaldo
2016
Cristiano Ronaldo
2015
Lionel Messi
Campaigns before the Ballon d'Or award: Jose Mourinho exposes himself
Granted, these targeted campaigns in the run-up to the award ceremony are hardly new. In a sport where the importance of the collective is always rightly emphasised, they may have reached new levels of displayed egotism this year. But as early as 2013, for example, Real assembled a group consisting of Alfredo Di Stefano, Emilio Butragueno, Carlo Ancelotti, Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos to do a huge amount of promotion for Cristiano Ronaldo in the race with Lionel Messi and Franck Ribery, and unfortunately, in my view, successfully too.
Two years ago, Los Blancos even caused a scandal when they abruptly cancelled their trip to Paris and boycotted the ceremony. It had previously leaked out that Rodri, and not Vinicius Junior, will win. Instead, they issued the following statement: "If the criteria for the award ceremony do not declare Vinicius the winner, the same criteria should declare Carvajal the winner. Since that was not the case, it is obvious that the Ballon d'Or and UEFA do not respect Real Madrid. And Real Madrid is not where it is not respected."
More recently, none other than current Real coach Jose Mourinho laid bare the whole political madness behind the Ballon d'Or and exposed himself. In 2012, the Portuguese still claimed: "How can you win the Ballon d'Or without winning titles, without winning anything significant? Don't come to me with the Club World Cup or the Super Cup - those are trifles. Tell me about the big titles." A few weeks ago he then said: "You cannot award the Ballon d'Or to a player just because he won the Champions League or the World Cup. The best player in the world are two, three or four, and we know who they are and where they are. We know who individually made history this summer."Getty Images
Ballon d'Or: need for recognition and hubris should not be rewarded
Of course Mbappe has "arguments for winning the Ballon d'Or", as he said. Of course, for such exceptional players it may be, and perhaps even must be, an individual goal to chase this trophy. But they could never win it without their team-mates, even if some of them may be less talented than they are.
Obvious self-importance, a need for recognition and the hubris of jaded professionals and clubs, who with such behaviour also contribute to modern football moving ever further away from the grassroots, should not be rewarded.
Before the final sentence is written here, I would like to stress once again: I could not care less who wins the Ballon d'Or in 2026. The fact, however, that Harry Kane, a hot candidate for victory, allegedly made a conscious decision not to advertise on his own behalf in the run-up to the award makes me hope that precisely such behaviour is honoured.
Ballon d'Or 2026: the 30-man shortlist
Player
Nationality
Current club
Jude Bellingham
England
Real Madrid
Pau Cubarsi
Spain
FC Barcelona
Marc Cucurella
Spain
Real Madrid
Ousmane Dembele
France
Paris Saint-Germain
Luis Diaz
Colombia
Bayern Munich
Bruno Fernandes
Portugal
Manchester United
Erling Haaland
Norway
Manchester City
Gabriel Magalhaes
Brazil
FC Arsenal
Harry Kane
England
Bayern Munich
Achraf Hakimi
Morocco
Paris Saint-Germain
Lamine Yamal
Spain
FC Barcelona
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Georgia
Paris Saint-Germain
Marquinhos
Brazil
Paris Saint-Germain
Sadio Mane
Senegal
Al-Nassr
Lautaro Martinez
Argentina
Inter Milan
Kylian Mbappe
France
Real Madrid
Nuno Mendes
Portugal
Paris Saint-Germain
Lionel Messi
Argentina
Inter Miami
Joao Neves
Portugal
Paris Saint-Germain
Michael Olise
France
Bayern Munich
Willian Pacho
Ecuador
Paris Saint-Germain
Julian Quinones
Mexico
Al-Qadsiah
Declan Rice
England
FC Arsenal
Rodri
Spain
FC Barcelona
Fabian Ruiz
Spain
Paris Saint-Germain
William Saliba
France
FC Arsenal
Ferran Torres
Spain
Paris Saint-Germain
Dayot Upamecano
France
Bayern Munich
Vinicius Junior
Brazil
Real Madrid
Vitinha
Portugal
Paris Saint-Germain