Club Brugge v PSG

Real men watch Tau and not The Queen Mzansi - South African fans

Comments()
Getty
It was a night to forget for the fans of the Bafana Bafana star but the night started with great anticipation for Champions League action

Club Brugge were looking forward to hosting one of Europe's most high profile clubs in Paris Saint-Germain this week.

We can take a look at how South African fans got behind Percy Tau for this special match, which he started for the Belgian club.

The fans wanted to make it clear "only real men watch Percy Tau" and not The Queen television show on Mzansi Magic on Tuesday night.

Editors' Picks

That is how much South African fans love Tau, that they would (temporarily) upset their wives and change the channel to watch their favourite player instead of The Queen.

With PSG thrashing Brugge 5-0 we can't say it was worth the trouble, other than enjoying the heroics of Kylian Mbappe, who according to the fans, was honoured to share the field with Tau.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Close