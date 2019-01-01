Real men watch Tau and not The Queen Mzansi - South African fans

It was a night to forget for the fans of the Bafana Bafana star but the night started with great anticipation for Champions League action

were looking forward to hosting one of Europe's most high profile clubs in this week.

We can take a look at how South African fans got behind Percy Tau for this special match, which he started for the Belgian club.

The fans wanted to make it clear "only real men watch Percy Tau" and not The Queen television show on Mzansi Magic on Tuesday night.

That is how much South African fans love Tau, that they would (temporarily) upset their wives and change the channel to watch their favourite player instead of The Queen.

With PSG thrashing Brugge 5-0 we can't say it was worth the trouble, other than enjoying the heroics of Kylian Mbappe, who according to the fans, was honoured to share the field with Tau.

Percy Tau’s team mate No. 90 of @ClubBrugge , Katelaere is 18yrs old.. 2 years ago he played in Soweto at the Future Champs in the final against @BidvestWits .. 💡Food for Thought! pic.twitter.com/GOVcnbThRd — Stanton Fredericks (@stiga_f) October 22, 2019

Is it me or Percy Tau is making runs hoping to receive Kekana kinda pass? pic.twitter.com/7DtPcMZcFd — Lethabo (@LethaboMorodi) October 22, 2019

's 4th biggest club after Swallows, Chiefs and Pirates...Club Brugge taking on PSG tonight. Percy Tau to do the things! 🦁 #CLUPSG — His Excellency (@eemz_siphiwo) October 22, 2019

Why aren't they giving Percy Tau the ball? pic.twitter.com/6IPR7V2ggX — The Most ❤️ (@iamDonicap) October 22, 2019

Commentator busy calling Percy Tau wa rona ka Toe #UCL pic.twitter.com/rQvEoGSYEu — Motho Wa Modimo (@Lebzito8) October 22, 2019

Even if he lose 100-0 we still proud of our Percy Tau 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/Pap68Q6RnJ — RIPStrike (@kbruno019) October 22, 2019

#CLUPSG

PSG 5-0 Percy Tau

Mbappe scored 4 in the second half 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZMAh2FNPjW — Fulufhelo Confidence (@Confey_Toofab) October 22, 2019

When you play psg it’s wise to keep the ball

-Percy Tau was completely ignored what was that? He will be in space but nobody passes

- Brugge tried to play long balls even when they weren’t working no ways they were gonna beat PSG — Songezo giggz Mkontwana (@Giggz__90) October 22, 2019

Percy Tau was relatively poor tonight 💔 — 🐺Lobo Solitario 🐺 (@NAKEDI_NKD) October 22, 2019

@KMbappe gets a match ball to commemorate another remarkable moment in his career — the night he shared a pitch with Percy Tau. #CLUPSG — Leonard Solms (@LeonSolms) October 22, 2019