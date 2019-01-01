Real men watch Tau and not The Queen Mzansi - South African fans
Club Brugge were looking forward to hosting one of Europe's most high profile clubs in Paris Saint-Germain this week.
We can take a look at how South African fans got behind Percy Tau for this special match, which he started for the Belgian club.
The fans wanted to make it clear "only real men watch Percy Tau" and not The Queen television show on Mzansi Magic on Tuesday night.
That is how much South African fans love Tau, that they would (temporarily) upset their wives and change the channel to watch their favourite player instead of The Queen.
With PSG thrashing Brugge 5-0 we can't say it was worth the trouble, other than enjoying the heroics of Kylian Mbappe, who according to the fans, was honoured to share the field with Tau.
Percy Tau’s team mate No. 90 of @ClubBrugge , Katelaere is 18yrs old.. 2 years ago he played in Soweto at the Future Champs in the final against @BidvestWits .. 💡Food for Thought! pic.twitter.com/GOVcnbThRd— Stanton Fredericks (@stiga_f) October 22, 2019
BREAKING: @ClubBrugge 's #UCL team sheet for this evening has been leaked 😅 pic.twitter.com/MOvo5Tfmvd— SuperSport 🏉🏆 (@SuperSportTV) October 22, 2019
Is it me or Percy Tau is making runs hoping to receive Kekana kinda pass? pic.twitter.com/7DtPcMZcFd— Lethabo (@LethaboMorodi) October 22, 2019
South Africa's 4th biggest club after Swallows, Chiefs and Pirates...Club Brugge taking on PSG tonight. Percy Tau to do the things! 🦁 #CLUPSG— His Excellency (@eemz_siphiwo) October 22, 2019
Why aren't they giving Percy Tau the ball? pic.twitter.com/6IPR7V2ggX— The Most ❤️ (@iamDonicap) October 22, 2019
Commentator busy calling Percy Tau wa rona ka Toe #UCL pic.twitter.com/rQvEoGSYEu— Motho Wa Modimo (@Lebzito8) October 22, 2019
Aish... 0-1🙏🇿🇦⚽🌍 came on boys #PercyTau #ClubBrugge pic.twitter.com/XIH29ryMhT— Mthura (@Mthura08669003) October 22, 2019
Real men are watching Percy Tau's Club Brugge vs PSG in the UEFA champions league not #TheQueenMzansi . #UCL
This is what we do when Percy Tau shows 😂😂 sihamba naye pic.twitter.com/JJAdof0bqU— Songezo giggz Mkontwana (@Giggz__90) October 22, 2019
Club Brugge 0 PSG 1(⚽️⚽️ICARDI)
— Marks Maponyane (@MarksMaponyane) October 22, 2019
When I see Percy Tau during the people! Kuthi ndilile ndizibethe phantsi! Andaz ndenzeni! Mafa #CLUPSG pic.twitter.com/aDBQARaZC9— Juno 💎 (@Junosnez) October 22, 2019
I'm trying to watch Percy Tau and Ronaldo at the same time #BRUPSG #JuveFCLM pic.twitter.com/gqwl9Dxej9— Man's not advovo (@mellow20302726) October 22, 2019
In 3min 2 goals... 🙆♀️🙆♀️🙆♀️⚽🇿🇦🌍
— Mthura (@Mthura08669003) October 22, 2019
Neymar will be playing against Percy Tau. #CLUPSG pic.twitter.com/hBkrnQrkg0— 31st October (@AndImLee) October 22, 2019
happy Percy Tau day mzansi pic.twitter.com/EAEWqs2l2b— Yingisani Shivambe (@Shivambe4) October 22, 2019
Our only hope now as a (Percy Tau) nation is
— Msimanga X (@RealThabizolo) October 22, 2019
Percy Tau is gonna sleep with his socks tonight.— Maemu Tshepo (@maemutc) October 22, 2019
Percy Tau use to make runs that Mbappe is making.— Mzilikazi (@ChiefMzilikazi) October 22, 2019
The ball can't reach Percy Tau he is all alone...— LetGod PutGod (@MbuthoMafika) October 22, 2019
Even if he lose 100-0 we still proud of our Percy Tau 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/Pap68Q6RnJ— RIPStrike (@kbruno019) October 22, 2019
#CLUPSG— Fulufhelo Confidence (@Confey_Toofab) October 22, 2019
PSG 5-0 Percy Tau
Mbappe scored 4 in the second half 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZMAh2FNPjW
When you play psg it’s wise to keep the ball— Songezo giggz Mkontwana (@Giggz__90) October 22, 2019
-Percy Tau was completely ignored what was that? He will be in space but nobody passes
- Brugge tried to play long balls even when they weren’t working no ways they were gonna beat PSG
Percy Tau was relatively poor tonight 💔— 🐺Lobo Solitario 🐺 (@NAKEDI_NKD) October 22, 2019
@KMbappe gets a match ball to commemorate another remarkable moment in his career — the night he shared a pitch with Percy Tau. #CLUPSG— Leonard Solms (@LeonSolms) October 22, 2019
Mbappe is jealous of Percy Tau— L E S L I E 💀🔥 (@lesleymafalo_) October 22, 2019
He wasn't supposed to destroy the kids like that #CLUPSG pic.twitter.com/X2Tirgq4kI