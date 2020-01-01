Real Madrid vs Manchester City: How to watch on TV in UK & U.S., live stream, kick-off time

With a UEFA cloud hanging over Pep Guardiola's side, the hosts will be keen to take advantage in the first leg

welcome to Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday as the two sides fight it out in the last 16.

The game takes place in the context of a bitter argument between City and UEFA, following the Premier League club's two-year ban from European competition.

Of course, it is also a return to a familiar battleground for Pep Guardiola, who rekindles a rivalry with Los Blancos having faced them many times during his playing and coaching career with .

More teams

Despite ongoing issues with UEFA, Man City remain favourites to win this season's Champions League, but they face a serious test when they take to the field in the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City on U.S. & UK TV

Game Real Madrid vs Manchester City Date Wednesday, February 26 Time 8pm GMT / 3pm ET Channel (U.S.) Univision / TUDN / TNT Channel (UK) BT Sport 2

Real Madrid vs Manchester City live streaming in U.S., UK and Canada

In the United States (U.S.), Real Madrid vs Manchester City can be watched live and on-demand with Univision NOW, WatchTNT, TUDN en Vivo and B/R Live.

In the United Kingdom (UK), Real Madrid vs Manchester City can be watched live and on-demand with BT Sport Live. UK readers can find out what football is on TV here.

In Canada, the game can be streamed live and on-demand with DAZN. New users can sign up for a free trial of the live sports streaming service, with an annual or monthly option.

U.S. online stream UK online stream Canada online stream Univision NOW / WatchTNT / TUDN en Vivo / B/R Live BT Sport Live DAZN

Real Madrid team news and injuries

Position Real Madrid squad Goalkeepers Courtois, Areola, Altube Defenders Carvajal, E. Militao, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Mendy Midfielders Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde, Isco Forwards Benzema, Bale, Lucas, Jovic, Vinicius Jr.

Zinedine Zidane has named a 19-man squad for the game against Manchester City. Gareth Bale has been included in the party, with Sergio Ramos, Casemiro and Toni Kroos all set to be involved.

Eden Hazard is out of the game after his injury woes continued with a broken ankle and Marco Asensio is also unavailable.

Possible Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois; Mendy, Ramos, Varane, Carvajal; Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde, Isco; Bale, Benzema.

Article continues below

Manchester City team news and injuries

Position Manchester CIty squad Goalkeepers Ederson, Bravo, Carson Defenders Walker, Stones, Zinchenko, Laporte, Mendy, Cancelo, Otamendi, Garcia Midfielders Foden, Sterling, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, D. Silva, B. Silva, Fernandinho, Mahrez Forwards Jesus, Aguero

Guardiola confirmed a 22-man squad for the game against Real Madrid, with Raheem Sterling's inclusion a boost for the English champions.

Leroy Sane is a long-term absentee for City, but other than that the Catalan coach has a full panel to choose from against the capital club.

Possible Manchester City starting XI: Ederson; Mendy, Laporte, Fernandinho, Walker; Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Sterling, B. Silva, Aguero.