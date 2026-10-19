Real Madrid TV after the refereeing controversy: we are playing in the corrupt "Barcelona-Tebas-Negreira" league

Real Madrid's television channel has launched a fresh attack on Liga president Javier Tebas and on Barcelona, following the major refereeing controversy that surrounded the Madrid side's match with Sevilla on Sunday.

Los Blancos beat Sevilla 4-1 on Sunday evening at the Santiago Bernabeu, in the ninth round of matches in the Spanish league.

The Real Madrid channel tore into the broadcast, saying: "During the match, the banner expressing anger against Tebas was not shown. Tebas himself blocked it. He is the one who decides what is broadcast and dictates to the commentators what they can and cannot say."

It continued: "Tebas is not interested in the Real Madrid channel showing the images that were not shown during the matches. The complaints of the Bernabeu fans were more important than the goals. We do not manipulate refereeing clips. There is manipulation in the competition."

More followed: "There is a tendency to harm Real Madrid, as we saw in the Betis and Barcelona match. They are trying to divert attention away from that match."

The channel then added: "Real Madrid are competing in: the corrupt Barcelona-Tebas-Negreira league. A superb match from Real Madrid, but all they want to talk about is other matters. The commentators are trying to talk about something else."

Sevilla came next: "Eight questions about Guler, and not a single one about what happened against Elche. Sevilla did not object to Rodri's elbow (against Betis). Why did Sevilla not object on the day of the Barcelona match?"

It continued: "Why did they keep silent about the match when criticism was directed at them? Did they orchestrate a huge fraud? Perhaps they know what is going on. It is a case study in how they steer events."

Another jab landed: "They complain about the refereeing, but they keep silent about the Barcelona match. The difference in their analysis of matches is striking. They want to divert attention away from the four goals they conceded."

The Real Madrid channel concluded: "By the way, there was a foul on Guler before that (the controversial incident). We have to condemn the fact that after such a superb match, they want to talk about something else. They award a questionable penalty so that we do not object, when the match had already been decided. They would not have awarded it had the score been 0-0."