Real Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa faces a difficult decision in selecting his first-choice left-back, according to a Spanish media report.

TheSpanish newspaper Marca reported on Friday that Ferran García, Álvaro Carreras and Ferland Mendy are competing for a place in the starting line-up ahead of the upcoming clash with Bayern Munich and the decisive stage of La Liga.

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The Madrid-based newspaper highlighted that Carreras has enjoyed great confidence throughout this season, whilst Ferland Mendy always raises expectations, provided his physical condition allows him to play.

As for Ferran García, he has proven over recent weeks that he responds strongly when given the chance to play regularly, leaving Arbeloa in a quandary over the best choice for this position.

Real Madrid are currently preparing to face hosts Mallorca tomorrow, Saturday, in La Liga, ahead of a crucial fixture in which they host rivals Bayern Munich in the European Clásico next Tuesday, in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals at the Santiago Bernabéu.