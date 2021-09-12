Real Madrid teenage star Camavinga scores six minutes into debut

The 18-year-old joined the Blancos from Rennes in a €40 million move on deadline day

Eduardo Camavinga needed just six minutes to open his Real Madrid account after making his club debut against Celta Vigo on Sunday.

The 18-year-old was brought in off the bench in the 66th minute against Celta and found the back of the net in the 72nd minute, giving his side a 4-2 advantage.

Karim Benzema would later complete his hat-trick as Madrid won 5-2 at Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga.

After Celta entered half-time with a 2-1 lead, Benzema scored his second goal of the match in the 46th minute, before Vinicius Jr. scored 10 minutes later to give the home side a 3-2 lead.

With Camavinga on the pitch in place of Eden Hazard, Luka Modric took possession and went on a direct run through midfield before unleashing a shot with the outside of his boot inside the box.

Celta goalkeeper Matias Dituro made the save, but Camavinga was on hand to tap home the rebound into an empty net.

Big things expected of Camavinga

Camavinga's debut goal was an encouraging sign for a player who joined Madrid from Rennes in a €40 million (£34m/$47m) move on deadline day.

A host of major clubs, including PSG and Manchester United, were chasing the France international, who has emerged as one of Europe's most promising talents in recent seasons.

Last year, he became the youngest person to be called up to the France national team at senior level since 1932 and won three caps for Didier Deschamps' side.

