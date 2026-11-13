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Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Real Madrid star surprises Mourinho by speeding up his return ahead of the Arsenal clash

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Anyone who knows Raul Asencio, the Real Madrid star, already knew in advance that, despite undergoing surgery at the start of last month, he would succeed in reducing the recovery period, which was set at the time at four months, that is until late January or early February 2027.

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But Asencio showed courage and perseverance. He always knew he would do everything in his power, through double training sessions at Valdebebas, to speed up his return to the pitch.

According to AS, Raúl has cut his recovery period by a month and a half after undergoing surgery on a fracture in his shin bone, and he hopes to join the squad for the match against Arsenal on 9 December.

The young defender has taken the matter seriously. Several days ago he began lacing up his boots, training on the grass and touching the ball, all things the initial plans had scheduled to start in December.

One date is now marked in red in his mind, 16 December, after his focus on succeeding in the Real Madrid shirt grew following his regular conversations with coach José Mourinho inside the Valdebebas training headquarters.

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That night, Real Madrid play their first knockout match in the current Copa del Rey. As the draw dictates, and because it is the first knockout tie for a Champions League club, they will face a team from the Primera Federación or the Segunda Federación.

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Such a tie should be comfortably within the team's reach, enough to give Asencio his first minutes of play and restore his feeling of being a footballer once again. That is what gives him the most pride in a life that has not always been a straight and smooth road.

Some difficult turns have appeared on his path. But he confirmed a few weeks ago in an interview with AS that he had looked at himself, admitted some of the mistakes he made, and that from now on he will dedicate himself to defending the Real Madrid shirt with everything he has, preserving his dignity and his value.

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Asencio is not one of those players who speak merely to appear before the public. He is stubborn, and whatever he sets his sights on, he keeps working until he achieves it. That is why he hopes to return to training with the first-team group after the international break, and he even aspires to join the squad for the match against Arsenal in the Champions League on 9 December, as well as the clash between Real Madrid and Osasuna in the league on 13 December, the same side he faced when he made his debut at the Santiago Bernabéu two years ago.

Mourinho is delighted with the character of Raúl Asencio and his professional commitment. It was clear on the historic night of the Clásico victory, when he boarded the plane with the rest of his teammates to show cohesion and solidarity with the group, whatever the circumstances.

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Asencio also sat in the stands of the Spotify Camp Nou, directly behind the bench occupied by Mourinho and his technical staff.

The insults rained down on him in Barça's stronghold. He responded with maturity, content to smile and celebrate the wonderful Clásico victory with his teammates.

Written byMohamed Mansi

Senior Editor

I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.

My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.

At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.

My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.

Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.

My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).

During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.

You can follow me through my personal pages on the following social media platforms:

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