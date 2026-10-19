Real Madrid star Dean Huijsen said his side put in a good performance during the 4-1 win over Sevilla in the ninth round of the Spanish league season.

Marca newspaper carried Huijsen's comments to Real Madrid's channel after Sunday evening's emphatic win at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Huijsen added: "We managed to exploit the spaces to play out with the ball, we were solid defensively, and we didn't give our opponents many chances either, apart from losing one ball which later turned into a goal."

The Real Madrid defender continued: "But we played very close together as one team, and we put in a good performance against Sevilla."

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He noted: "How does the team look? We're in good shape now, and excited about what's coming. We know we have a Champions League match on Wednesday against Leipzig. We're taking things step by step, and then it will be Barcelona's turn. It's an important week for us."

On home comforts, he said: "Playing at home? Everyone prefers to play at home, that's obvious. The Santiago Bernabeu is a historic stadium, and it's absolutely wonderful to play here."

Eder Militao's return off the bench also drew praise from the defender. "We're very happy with his return, and happy to have him with us," Huijsen said.

He concluded: "The Champions League? If we reach 9 points, I think the number of points usually required to finish the phase in the top eight is not much higher than that, so we are now one step away from securing qualification."