The France international makes the swap from Roazhon Park to Santiago Bernabeu in a move that sees him contracted to Los Blancos through 2027

Real Madrid have confirmed the capture of Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga on a six-year deal worth up to in €40m including add-ons.

The France international makes the swap from Roazhon Park to Santiago Bernabeu in a move that sees him contracted to Los Blancos through 2027.

More to come...