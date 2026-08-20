Real Madrid's latest surprise: Porto president appears in the Spanish capital

Everyone believed Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho was putting the finishing touches to his squad for the new season. Then a new name emerged strongly on the table at the Bernabeu: a young Danish midfielder who ranks among the most prominent rising talents in Europe.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", Real Madrid are showing great interest in signing Victor Froholt (20), who has a release clause in his contract with Porto worth 85 million euros, after just one season in the Portuguese league.

Froholt joined Porto in the summer of 2025 from Copenhagen for 20 million euros plus two million euros in add-ons, signing a contract until 2030. His market value has since risen in less than a year to 50 million euros according to Transfermarkt, making him the most expensive player in the Portuguese league at present.

One thing intensified the speculation further: the sudden appearance of Porto president Andre Villas-Boas in Madrid over the past days. The timing coincides exactly with his jewel's name being linked to Real Madrid. There has been no official confirmation of a direct meeting between the two parties, but the presence of the number one man at the Portuguese club in the Spanish capital can hardly be dismissed as coincidence.

Mourinho's interest in Froholt comes from a long-standing acquaintance. The Portuguese manager praised the Danish player highly during his time coaching Benfica, and his words reached the Danish media itself. Now, with him at the Real Madrid helm, the player's name has resurfaced strongly as a specific request from Mourinho.

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Froholt's brilliance was no coincidence. He was a key pillar in Francesco Farioli's team, which deservedly won the Portuguese league. He played most of the season's matches, scored 8 goals and provided 7 assists in all competitions, and was also decisive in the Europa League. He then started the new season with the winning goal in the Portuguese Super Cup final against Torreense on 1 August, along with the man of the match award.

Real Madrid are currently studying the situation and consider Froholt a preferred option for Mourinho. Porto, though, are fully aware they possess a priceless jewel. They will not part with it for anything short of a figure close to the 85 million euro release clause.