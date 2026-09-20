Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Real Madrid's channel attacks La Liga: they allow our rivals to use weapons against us

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Spain

Real Madrid's channel has launched a scathing attack on Spanish league officials after the refereeing errors in the derby against Atletico Madrid, which Los Blancos lost 1-2.

The Touchline network account on X carried the statements. "All that is missing now is for the Spanish league to allow Real Madrid's opponents to play the match against us with weapons," the channel said.

Real Madrid's channel also announced it would no longer analyse matches. "Talking about tactics or football no longer makes sense," it added.

According to the Merengue channel: "There is different treatment when it comes to Real Madrid. The Spanish league and the Spanish Football Federation do not allow Real Madrid to compete. They have a plan."

The attack did not stop there. "All of this makes one want to vomit. They do not care if the filth spreads everywhere, over Javier Tebas's league," it stressed.

LaLiga
Deportivo Alaves crest
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Villarreal crest
Villarreal
VIL

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google