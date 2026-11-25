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Real Madrid have made it 10 wins in a row this season.

Florentino Perez's side are alone at the top of the Champions League table with a perfect record of 15 points from five games after a 5-1 comeback win at home against PSV Eindhoven.

PSV led through a penalty from former Inter player Ivan Perisic, but collapsed in the second half as Valverde, Bellingham, Mbappé (twice) and Vinicius struck.

At half-time, manager José Mourinho brought on Jude Bellingham for Aurelien Tchouameni. The change turned the game.

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The Special One said after the game: "What did I say to the team after the first half? The dressing room is like Las Vegas. What happens in Las Vegas stays in Las Vegas".

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"Bellingham changed the game," Mourinho continued. "He's a leader and the best midfielder in the world right now. Leaving him out of the Ballon d'Or top 10 is a scandal."

The England international said: "The Ballon d'Or? I'm not interested. I want to win everything with Real Madrid. Everything here is perfect. I feel wonderful."

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"I've scored the best goal of my career, but don't compare me to Zinedine Zidane. He's a legend, one of my idols, and he's much better than me."

"What's the secret to my improvement? José Mourinho," Bellingham replied. "He's changed absolutely everything at Real Madrid. He always fights for us and we fight for him. The manager has given me a lot of confidence. This is the best time of my career because I'm playing better and I'm very happy."

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"I'm happy for Vinicius too. His goal is the best news of the evening. Everyone is against him and they're always looking for an excuse to tear him apart, but we're here to help him."

Real Madrid are preparing to reward Bellingham with a new contract. His current deal expires in June 2029. Madrid will extend it by a further three seasons until 2032 and increase his current salary of €10 million net per year.

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Bellingham arrived from Borussia Dortmund for €127 million in the summer 2023 transfer window. He has since made 158 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 53 goals and providing 38 assists. He has won a Champions League, an Intercontinental Cup, a La Liga title, a UEFA Super Cup and a Spanish Super Cup.