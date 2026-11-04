Real Madrid made it four wins from four in the Champions League league phase, edging AEK 2-3 in Athens. Madrid took the lead for the first time only in stoppage time, when Federico Valverde's stunning strike settled it. Moments earlier, Denzel Dumfries had set up Kylian Mbappé to make it 2-2.

With Arda Güler rested by Mourinho, Dumfries started for Real. The manager also found room for both Yan Diomandé and Vinícius Júnior.

AEK, who started former Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic, took the lead inside a quarter of an hour. Jovic laid the ball off to Aboubakary Koïta, who cut inside on the edge of the penalty area, beat Marc Cucurella and caught Thibaut Courtois out at his near post: 1-0.

A touch from Bellingham sent Vinícius' cross into the net, but the Englishman was narrowly offside. Five minutes later, he equalised with a superb backheel: 1-1.

Despite the equaliser, Real struggled against the determined Greeks, whose excellent defending kept them at bay. Mbappé then found Cucurella unmarked with a chance to make it 1-2, but the Spaniard struck the sliding Lazaros Rota with his weaker foot.

Mbappé went close himself, sending a powerful shot narrowly wide. A Madrid lead looked inevitable, yet Stavro Pilo scored on the counterattack from a Koïta pass, shooting under Courtois.

Just after that, Dumfries, who had endured a mediocre match, drove in a cross for Mbappé to equalise. Mbappé pointed straight to the Netherlands international after scoring.

With time running out, Valverde unleashed a trademark thunderbolt that flew spectacularly into the top corner in stoppage time: 2-3. Real remain perfect with twelve points from four matches, while AEK sit 30th with three points from four matches.