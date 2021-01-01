Real Madrid playmaker Odegaard 'feels at home' at Arsenal, says Chambers

The Norway international was the star of the show as the Gunners battled back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 at West Ham

Calum Chambers believes Martin Odegaard ‘feels at home’ at Arsenal and hopes the playmaker can continue the scintillating form he has shown since arriving in January.

Odegaard has settled quickly in north London following his loan move from Real Madrid and has produced as series of sparkling performances for the Gunners.

He has already scored crucial goals against Olympiacos and Tottenham, and on Sunday he was the star of the show as Mikel Arteta’s side fought back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 at West Ham .

What has been said?

Speaking about Odegaard following Sunday’s dramatic game at West Ham , Chambers said: “He has done brilliant.

“He is a great lad if you speak to him. I get on well with him. He feels at home here. He feels good.

“He’s doing well in training. He works incredibly hard - in training and games. I think everyone is really pleased and I hope he continues the form he’s on.”

Could Odegaard’s move be made permanent?

Arsenal do not have a clause in their loan agreement with Real Madrid which could turn Odegaard’s stay into a permanent deal at the end of the season.

But they have agreed to sit down with the Spanish giants in the summer to discuss what could happen next with the 22-year-old, whose future at the Bernabeu is far from certain.

Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has never really trusted the Norway captain, who spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad before returning to the Spanish capital.

Arsenal will be hoping they can use that to their advantage in the summer when they start talks over Odegaard, who is a player they would love to bring back to the club next season.

What has Odegaard said about his future?

Odegaard has previously suggested he would be open to making his move to Arsenal permanent, saying he is happy in north London.

“I have felt at home since the first day, I am happy to be here and feel great,’ he said.

“You never know what is going to happen. For now, I am just focusing on doing my best this season and helping the team as much as possible.”

