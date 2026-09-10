Last summer, both Roma and AC Milan had set their sights on young Brazilian talent Endrick, albeit on a season-long loan. Real Madrid initially opened the door to that possibility before changing course because Josè Mourinho wanted to keep him in the squad. Now the situation is moving quickly, with The Athletic reporting that Real Madrid are weighing up the option of a loan as early as January, given his limited chances to carve out a regular role. If that happens, AC Milan will be ready with a fresh proposal.