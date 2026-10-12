Real Madrid move a step ahead of Barcelona in the battle for the "little Messi"

Barcelona and Real Madrid are going head to head for JJ Gabriel, and the fight is getting fiercer. The 16-year-old Manchester United forward has decided to leave Old Trafford, with his future expected to be settled in the January 2027 winter window. Administrative obstacles could still complicate the deal.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg says all parties are working towards a January exit. Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are watching the situation closely too, though the German club have yet to table an official offer.

Nicknamed "the little Messi" for his talent and individual skills, Gabriel has both Spanish giants circling. Real Madrid are said to be confident of getting the deal done. Barcelona remain a serious rival in the race, and no final decision has been made on the forward's next destination.

Manchester United want to turn things around and keep him. Their chances look slim.

According to the BBC, Gabriel is in Spain, training under a private fitness coach while his footballing future gets decided elsewhere.

Paperwork is the biggest hurdle. The player is exploring the possibility of obtaining a European passport, which would smooth a move to a European Union club.

The Guardian report that Manchester United may pocket training compensation of only around 350 thousand pounds sterling should Gabriel join a club outside England. That figure could fall well short of what he would command on the open market.