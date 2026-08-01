Real Madrid line-up to face Fiorentina: young faces and the debut of the new signing

Real Madrid open their pre-season on Saturday evening against Italy's Fiorentina, and the friendly doubles as a genuine test of José Mourinho's project, one being watched closely in the Spanish capital.

The Special One named a strong side despite losing five defenders to injury and international duty.

Lunin starts in goal. Mourinho hands the full-back berths to Trent on the right and Carreras on the left, with youngsters Juan Martínez and Mario Rivas thrown into central defence amid the crisis at the back.

Fede Valverde and Camavinga anchor midfield as the usual holding pair, Güler operates as the playmaker behind the attack, and Alexis Seria takes up the left flank.

Adding to the intrigue, Dumfries makes his Real Madrid debut in an unfamiliar role on the right, while young Brazilian Endrick earns his first appearance in attack.

Two training games against Alcorcón and Leganés at Valdebebas came before this, but Saturday marks Mourinho's first real chance to gauge how ready his players are for the season ahead.