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Real Madrid C.F. v FC Internazionale Milano - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Real Madrid line-up: Mourinho surprises his in-form player, and a change of position for Valverde

Real Madrid vs Sevilla
Real Madrid
Sevilla
LaLiga
Endrick
F. Valverde
J. Mourinho
Spain

Mourinho hands Real Madrid star his first start

Jose Mourinho has named his Real Madrid side to face Sevilla on Sunday evening in the ninth round of the Spanish league season.

Brazilian forward Endrick gets his first start of the campaign, reward for that superb display against Roma in the Champions League.

Arda Guler also comes into the XI. The Turkey international began the Roma game on the bench.

Analysing the Merengue selection, Marca note that midfielder Fede Valverde will line up at full-back, a role he had not wanted to fill in previous seasons.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Denzel Dumfries drop to the bench. Yan Diomande takes on the role of the suspended Vinicius Junior.

Real Madrid's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defence: Valverde, Konate, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella

Midfield: Tchouameni, Arda Guler, Yan Diomande

Attack: Jude Bellingham, Endrick, Kylian Mbappe


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