Yan Diomande's failure to sign the contracts for his move from Leipzig to Real Madrid has caused a great stir in Spain.

This is a long-running story, and it has naturally begun to worry many in Madrid. Diomande's name has been linked to Real, who beat Paris Saint-Germain to the signing, yet he remains outside José Mourinho's squad.

In recent days, several new details have emerged about the player, and specifically about his agents.

A dispute has broken out between his former agent, Max Alain Gradel, and the company "Roc Nation", who currently manage his affairs. Journalist Romain Molina revealed the matter recently, and the Spanish press picked it up today, Monday.

As the newspaper "AS" reported, the lawsuit filed by the former Ivorian international is why his transfer to Real Madrid has stalled. The deal cannot be legally finalised while the lawsuit remains under review.

These are hidden problems, and it seems the Real Madrid management knew nothing about them.

Concern is clearly running through Madrid. The Spanish media reported that "FIFA regulations may affect the registration of the winger".

"AS" added that "Real Madrid, who are negotiating with the company Roc Nation, are waiting for a swift resolution to this dispute between the agents. Diomande too must wait".

FIFA can still grant the player a temporary licence to join Real Madrid, the newspaper explained.

"Mundo Deportivo" ran the headline: "An unexpected problem", while radio station "Onda Cero", through journalist Alberto Pereiro, took a more reassuring line, explaining that FIFA, in principle, can do little either way.

One thing is certain: this unexpected setback is worrying many in Spain. The story has topped the headlines across numerous outlets and dominated evening sports radio.

Most still expect the transfer from Leipzig to Real Madrid to go through, but the news caught plenty by surprise.

Roc Nation, for their part, published a statement on Instagram that read: "We cannot stay silent when unprofessional and uninformed media outlets publish harmful false information merely to attract attention, especially when it targets our clients personally without any basis. The media and journalists must be held accountable".