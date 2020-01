Real Madrid goalkeeper Lunin joins Real Oviedo on loan until end of season

have loaned goalkeeper Andriy Lunin to Real Oviedo for the remainder of the 2019-20 season, the Spanish capital club announced on Wednesday.

A statement on Madrid's official website reads:

"Real Madrid CF and Real Oviedo have agreed to the transfer of Andriy Lunin for this season, until June 30, 2020."

More to follow...