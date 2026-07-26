Real Madrid are putting the finishing touches on a deal to sign Leipzig's Ivorian star Yan Diomande. So close is it to completion that the official announcement of his move to the Spanish giants is now imminent.

Diomande, 19, drew interest from a host of major European clubs this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Manchester City leading the chase. Then Real Madrid stepped in and won the race.

Spanish newspaper "AS" report that one of Real Madrid's biggest deals of the summer is all but done. A few details remain, such as the exchange of documents, but none of them affect the substance of the agreement.

Real Madrid have agreed a fee with the German club to land Diomande, a sum ranging between 115 and 120 million euros.

Talks with Diomande's representatives proved swift and fruitful. The Ivorian is represented by the same agency that handles Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, which is why communication between the two parties flowed so smoothly.

Agreement has already been reached with Diomande on his salary and the length of his contract, the Spanish newspaper added, leaving only the signature outstanding.

According to AS, Real Madrid may announce the deal officially tomorrow, Monday, meaning Diomande will not have to join Leipzig's training camp for the new season.

Once it goes through, Diomande will become Real Madrid's fifth signing of the summer, following Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konate, Bernardo Silva and Denzel Dumfries.