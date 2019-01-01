Real Madrid v Club Brugge

Real Madrid fans in South Africa support Percy Tau's Club Brugge in heroic draw

The Belgian club amazingly earned a point at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on Tuesday night

Club Brugge drew 2-2 against Real Madrid in Champions League action on the second matchday in the group stage.

South African star Percy Tau made his group stage debut, creating an assist for Nigerian forward Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis.

Dennis picked up his brace to amazingly give Brugge a 2-0 lead in the first half. However, the La Liga club fought back to draw the game 2-2 on the night.

We focus on the heroics of Club Brugges' forward Percy Tau. He pulled the heartstrings of South African fans in such a way that even Real Madrid fans were supporting Club Brugge during this game, at least for one night.

Bafana Bafana supporters united and were proud with the performance of Tau and his team. You can follow all the best reactions from social media here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

