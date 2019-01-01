Real Madrid fans in South Africa support Percy Tau's Club Brugge in heroic draw

The Belgian club amazingly earned a point at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on Tuesday night

drew 2-2 against in action on the second matchday in the group stage.

South African star Percy Tau made his group stage debut, creating an assist for Nigerian forward Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis.

Dennis picked up his brace to amazingly give Brugge a 2-0 lead in the first half. However, the club fought back to draw the game 2-2 on the night.

We focus on the heroics of Club Brugges' forward Percy Tau. He pulled the heartstrings of South African fans in such a way that even Real Madrid fans were supporting Club Brugge during this game, at least for one night.

Bafana Bafana supporters united and were proud with the performance of Tau and his team. You can follow all the best reactions from social media here.

That goal made in Africa!! assisted and finished!!



Percy Tau to Dennis Emmanuel....



👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #uefachampionsleague — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) October 1, 2019

Percy Tau Assist and Brugge lead in Madrid. What a time to be alive 🎉 #UCL — Julia Stuart (@JuliaStuart_SA) October 1, 2019

We have seen Percy Tau beat the offside trap like that in the Premier League and in the . He does it in the biggest stage of them all, the UEFA Champions League, to provide an assist. Hail The Lion of Judah!! — A Dog That Bites (@SkepeMatsebane) October 1, 2019

Percy Tau became too good for without ever representing them. They should've fought harder for his work permit. — Tyson Creme 🇫🇷 (@TysonCreme) October 1, 2019

Is that Percy Tau I see @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/rgbPUzLH7Q — Sello Manyama (@Kharlez_m) October 1, 2019

Im so conflicted right now,I love Real Madrid but I want Percy Tau to win #RMCLU #UCL pic.twitter.com/3JcMeiR40i — Wendy (@KW_Metja) October 1, 2019

Percy Tau and Brugge on course to cause a Champions League shock. #BHAFC https://t.co/OZQLmzMa3X — Andy Naylor (@AndyNaylorBHAFC) October 1, 2019

Mike Ntombela is one of the few people who first spotted Percy Tau.



We should appreciate that man. We need more people with his eye for talent. #UCL #RMCLU — Sinethemba Mbatha (@SnezzyMbatha) October 1, 2019

The way Percy Tau is trending, you'll think he's playing alone😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KXtLRpRbzG — Cally Tax (@macalacala) October 1, 2019

Percy Tau still has to score and make another assist this will end in 4-0 #RMCLU — Astrx (@AstroXIX) October 1, 2019

One of the big winners in this Real Madrid vs Club Brugge game is VAR. How many times have we seen @RealMadrid get the rub of the green in the UCL? Well, what a difference a correct decision makes! It has spurred @ClubBrugge to do further damage in the Champions League #rmaclu — Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) October 1, 2019

At the Bernabeu, against Real Madrid, inside the first ten minutes of the game, he got his assist! 🇿🇦



A South African assist at the Bernabeu! 🇿🇦



Percy Tau! 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/SEMapLZx1S — Smangaliso Mdluli (@SimangalisoMdl2) October 1, 2019

Dennis was selfish there. Percy was there!!!! 😩 — Mpho Letsholonyane (@M_Letsholonyane) October 1, 2019

Then it's the correct decision, thank you... https://t.co/WKqnoLWBKH — Mike Makaab (@MikeMakaab) October 1, 2019

90 minutes at the Bernabeu...take a bow Percy Tau. — Tshepang Mailwane (@T_Mailwane) October 1, 2019

PERCY TAU: loaned out by BH&A, now playing in the Champions league, which he wouldn’t have done had he been eligible in



Life has a way of kissing the deserving on the lips😊🙌🏾 @PercyTau22 @Sbu_Mjikeliso @ntlokom @Velile_Mnyandu @marc_strydom @TheeMissLee @T_Mailwane — Wendel Bloem (@WendelBloem1) October 1, 2019