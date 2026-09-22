Real Madrid fans have had enough of the hugely expensive record signing after just eight matches

Real Madrid fans have had enough of Yan Diomande. The attacker from Ivory Coast arrived from RB Leipzig last summer for €140 million, but he has yet to make an impression.

At 19, he is still Real Madrid's most expensive signing of all time. He has failed to score in eight matches, managed just one assist, and his behaviour off the pitch has not gone unnoticed either.

Last Sunday, Real Madrid lost 2-1 to Atlético in the Madrid derby. That result left Los Blancos fourth in the Spanish league.

The day after the defeat, Diomande posted a video on TikTok. The Ivorian danced while a song played in the background with the lyrics: "140 million is what they asked for. They will always come to criticise us… We just keep rising."

That video was most likely a response to a message from the wife of FC Barcelona forward Karim Adeyemi. The German joined from Borussia Dortmund for €22 million and has made a brilliant start to the season.

A response of "140 MILLION" then appeared on Instagram from his wife Loredana. Football fans and the media quickly took it as a sharp dig at Diomandé, who joined arch-rivals Real Madrid for that huge fee and is still trying to find his feet there.

Online, many Real Madrid fans are furious with the hugely expensive signing. They believe he should focus on football and that the video is bringing shame on the club.