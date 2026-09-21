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Real Madrid fans demand Vinicius be dropped and pin their hopes on Doumandi

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid
LaLiga
J. Mourinho
Y. Diomande
Vinicius Junior
Spain
Portugal
Côte d’Ivoire
Brazil

The Brazilian star in trouble

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior endured another disappointing derby. In a little over 56 minutes, his attacking contribution amounted to one successful dribble and two shots on target.

Jose Mourinho hauled Vinicius off after the sending-off of teammate Dean Huijsen, during a match played yesterday, Sunday evening, that ended in a 2-1 win for Atletico at the Metropolitano.

The newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" called his modest showing at the Metropolitano merely another episode in the start of this season.

Across eight official matches, seven in La Liga and one in the Champions League, the Brazilian has scored just one goal and added three assists. He has also been booed in every match he has played at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The worst part, according to the Catalan newspaper, is that his form appears to be declining rather than improving. Mourinho still defends him and hands him the confidence to rediscover his best level, but in reality he is now one of the coach's usual substitutes.

Mourinho trusts Vinicius. Real Madrid's fans do not, and they are demanding he be dropped to the bench at once. Some feel genuinely concerned, unable to understand what has happened to him, having expected him to be the decisive player he was in previous seasons after renewing his contract. So far, that has not materialised.

Ivorian Yan Diomande, on the other hand, is improving match after match and making the most of the minutes Mourinho gives him. In the derby he attempted six dribbles, completing four, and created a scoring chance in nearly 43 minutes of actual playing time. He outperformed Vinicius.

Real Madrid's fans did not miss it. They want Vinicius on the bench and Diomande installed as the new man on the left wing of the attack.

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