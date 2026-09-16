Real Madrid drag Barcelona into the Ceuta shirt crisis: a fiery Catalan response

Real Madrid did not stop at defending the actions of their players Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Ibrahima Konate, after the trio concealed the "We are all Ceuta" message displayed on the shirt ahead of the match against Elche. They dragged Barcelona into the heart of the controversy too, all in an attempt to justify their position.

According tothe Catalan newspaper "Sport", Real Madrid told the media outlets close to them that Barcelona had already refused to wear the same shirt in their match against Levante. Why, they asked, had the Catalan club not faced a similar reaction? The message was clear: the criticism aimed at their players should not land on Real Madrid alone.

"Sport" saw a hidden accusation against Barcelona in the comparison, with the Spanish club lining up the Catalan institution's decision to sit out the initiative alongside the choice of three players to hide the message on their shirts.

The two cases are not identical, the newspaper points out. Barcelona took an institutional decision not to take part. At Real Madrid, three players within the team acted on their own.

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One phrase caught "Sport" attention, the line Real Madrid used in their message: "And no one said anything". Here, they argue, was the Spanish club invoking Barcelona's stance to shield itself from the criticism heaped on Mbappe, Vinicius and Konate.

What began as a row over the players' handling of the Ceuta message had now grown into something bigger. It was a fresh dispute with Barcelona, sparked by Real Madrid dropping their rival's stance into the same context to explain away the Elche episode.

Dragging Barcelona in opens a new door for controversy, "Sport" believes, especially given that the original debate had centred on three players and their decision to cover up the shirt message before kick-off.

All of this follows the case of Moroccan Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, the Real Betis star, who wore a shirt in support of Ceuta before his team's match against Villarreal on Monday. It exposed him to a wave of criticism and insults from many Moroccans.

Responding to the criticism on his "Instagram" account, Ezzalzouli wrote: "Firstly, I would like to clarify one thing, which is that at no point was the shirt referring to the city of Ceuta used for a political purpose or with the intention of showing contempt for a people, the Moroccan people".

He added: "This shirt was of a social nature, in the framework of supporting the residents and people of a region who were living a difficult situation, regardless of their nationality".

He concluded: "But at the same time, this is not an apology to anyone, and anyone who wishes to exploit this matter to cast doubt on my love for my country is free to do so. As for me, I will continue to live every day with my head held high, and I will continue to represent my roots with pride and sacrifice".